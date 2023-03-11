Softball: Dixon hopes to build on resurgent 2022 season

DIXON – With one of the best seasons in program history last year, the Dixon softball team raised the bar for 2023.
The historic 2022 season, which culminated in an 18-9 record and ended in a 7-6 extra-inning loss to Sterling in the Class 3A Sterling Regional final, gave the Duchesses hope for a brighter future.
Now, that future lies in the hands of almost an entirely new team. After graduating six senior starters last spring, only three players with varsity experience return.
Having a much younger team will be a big adjustment – and there’s sure to be growing pains – but Dixon has a new standard to live up to, and it hopes to continue what last year’s senior-heavy team started.
“We did make history last year from how many years? 10? More than 10?” junior catcher Ava Valk said. “It’s going to be hard, it’s going to be different, but I hope to stay on that same route with the new coaches coming in, with the new players coming on to varsity.”
“Last year was just a strong team overall. We had the strong pitching, we had strong hitting, so either way, it’s going to be hard losing the talented seniors,” senior infielder Ana Kate Phillips said, “just because they helped us go to the regional championship, they helped us get close to the conference championship. So it’s hard, but I think overall, it’s going to be a learning experience through everything.”
Phillips and Valk are two of the three returning varsity players; Phillips is the lone senior on this year’s team.
Last year, Phillips batted .559 and hammered six home runs, while posting a .610 on-base percentage and an .860 slugging percentage. Sophomore utility Bailey Tegeler, the third returning player, batted .329 with a .430 on-base percentage and a .447 slugging percentage.
As the only returning varsity players, on a roster half-comprised of underclassmen, leadership roles will likely fall to Phillips, Valk and Tegeler.
As the days wind down to their first game, they’re already preparing to fill that void.
“I feel like we’re really going to have to focus on the older kids being the leaders on the team, because we’re such a young team,” Phillips said. “And you’ve really got step up for the situation just to show them the basics and just being mentally stable during the season. If things don’t go your way, it will come back, you can’t get down on one little situation.”
Dixon coach Candi Rogers is glad to have her three versatile starters back. With so many holes to fill, she’s counting on improvement from them, but also on contributions from some of the younger players on the team.
“I’m lucky to have those three starters back. I expect them to step up, and they’re going to be leaders this year. They’re going to help us out,” Rogers said. “All three of them, I can really put anywhere on the field, so they’re going to fill some holes. But I’ve got a couple younger girls that are eager to step in and fill in those holes that we need to fill in.
“Obviously, we’ve got big holes to fill, we’ve got big shoes to fill, but I feel like those girls last year, they really kind of set the foundation and set the expectations. And like I said, those girls returning, they know what’s expected, so I feel like they’re going to lead the team and just be an example of what is expected and what we can do.”
In the Big Northern Conference, Dixon is sure to face some quality opponents. Reigning conference champion North Boone, Rock Falls and Oregon should be three of its toughest adversaries this season, according to Rogers and Valk.
“Our conference is tough. Last year we had one of the best teams in school history, and we still finished fourth in conference, and we competed well with them,” Rogers said. “I know that Rock Falls is returning a strong team this year, North Boone’s going to be tough this year. Those two are probably our top opponents that are going to be returning a strong roster.”
“Toughest would probably be North Boone, for sure. Oregon. Rock Falls, too,” Valk said. “Other than that, there’s just the conference games and probably a few nonconference games in between that would get us good practice for the conference games.”
As far as team goals this season are concerned, the Duchesses hope to improve on their fourth-place conference finish a season ago. They also want to develop their younger players for future seasons.
“Obviously, we want to do as well as we did last year. Hopefully, we come back and are strong in our conference,” Rogers said. “Come back better than fourth, and come back better than last year.”
“Probably just overall development for the next season. For the younger girls to just develop this year and get the fundamentals under their belt, so they can set goals for next year,” Phillips said. “And just look up to us, and I hope that they can come to us when they have questions.”
Dixon opens its season against Princeton next Saturday at 11 a.m.