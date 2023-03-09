Softball: Rock Falls eyes regional title with 8 returning starters

In her fourth year as a varsity softball player at Rock Falls, senior Brooke Howard has never experienced the thrill of wining a regional championship.
She and her Rockets teammates hope to change that this season – and bringing back eight starters from last year’s regional finalists is a good start.
Nine of the 11 players on Rock Falls’ roster return from 2022, when the Rockets finished 22-12 and took second in the Big Northern Conference standings with a 14-4 league mark.
“We definitely kept a solid team from last year. We played really well together, and I’m glad it’s the same group of girls, because we worked well together,” Howard said. “A lot of these girls play travel ball, so they have that experience, too.
“I think we’re looking for a 20-win season, and on top of that, a regional title would be nice. We fell short last year in the championship, and that’s happened the last two years that I’ve been on the team, so I’m hoping to come out with that this year.”
Howard missed out on her freshman season when it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But she has been a mainstay in the lineup since, batting leadoff last season and hitting .528 with 11 doubles, two triples, two home runs, 36 runs and 17 RBIs. She led the team with a .592 on-base percentage, and was third with a .722 slugging percentage.
Howard is one of seven three- or four-year varsity players on the roster this spring. Another is classmate Katie Thatcher, a Louisville recruit who is ready for her final season with the Rockets.
Thatcher missed her sophomore season with a knee injury, but returned to the pitcher’s circle and plate in impressive fashion last season. She hit .412 and slugged a team-high .896, with a .525 on-base percentage to go with team highs of 16 doubles, nine home runs, 39 runs and 31 RBIs. She also had an 11-5 record in the circle, with a 2.46 ERA, 175 strikeouts and just 31 walks in 134 innings pitched.
She and Howard will platoon in center field, with Howard playing shortstop when Thatcher isn’t pitching. Rylee Johnson can also play any position, and she looks to provide some pop in the lineup again after hitting .407 and slugging .753, with a .467 on-base percentage, six doubles, six homers, 26 runs and 29 RBIs last season.
In fact, versatility will be a big key for the Rockets, as pretty much any of the players can play well anywhere in the field.
“I think last year, we just took the time to figure out who should play where position-wise, so I think this year, coming into that right away is going to be good for us,” Howard said. “It doesn’t matter where you put our players, we’re going to play the position to the best of our ability, and be good on defense.”
Thatcher credits the familiarity of the team as being a big reason why she expects the Rockets to pick up where they left off in 2022.
“I think that having basically the same exact team as last year, we’ll have a lot of leadership and experience knowing where we’ve been before. I think that will help us accomplish what we want to,” said Thatcher, who mentioned conference and regional titles as the first goals on the team’s to-do list. “I think so far, with the few practices that we have had, just seeing both the offense and defense work, I think we’ve gotten much, much better. And seeing the power that we have at the plate this year, I think we’ll be a huge threat.”
Abby Whiles returns as the Rockets’ other pitcher; she had a 4-4 record with a 3.98 ERA, 27 strikeouts and 18 walks in 58 innings pitched, and also hit .319 with four doubles, 21 runs and 13 RBIs at the plate.
Other returning starters from last season are Zoe Morgan (.382, 6 2Bs, 4 HRs, 24 runs, 30 RBIs), Patty Teague (.247, 4 2Bs, 5 HRs, 21 runs, 21 RBIs), Savanna Fritz (.312, 3 2Bs, 17 runs, 16 RBIs), and Olivia Osborne (.212, 5 2Bs, 2 HRs, 17 runs, 11 RBIs), who started at catcher as a freshman last season. Sophomore Maddie Morgan also returns after playing in about half of Rock Falls’ varsity games last year, while junior Emma Skinner and sophomore Jeslyn Krueger round out the roster.
Second-year coach Steve Giddings says experience will be a big plus for the Rockets this spring.
“They know the routines, they know what to do, everybody knows their job. It’s going to be fun to watch this year,” he said. “Good pitching, solid infield, and the girls are hitting the ball hard in the cage. We’ve got a lot of utility players that I can throw in wherever I need to, and you can tell they worked hard last summer in their travel league.”