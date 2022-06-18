Softball: Senior season was a grand finale for Tourtillott

Dixon's Sam Tourtillott celebrates a triple in the first inning of the Duchesses' 3A Sterling Regional semifinal against Rochelle on May 24. After breaking six school records and finishing in the top two in the area in eight offensive categories, Tourtillott is the 2022 Sauk Valley Media Softball Player of the Year. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)