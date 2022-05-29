Softball roundup: Forreston wins another walk-off to advance to Elite Eight

Breanna Kloster’s walk-off two-run double in the bottom of the seventh inning sent the Forreston softball team into the Class 1A Elite Eight on Saturday, as the Cardinals won the South Beloit Sectional final 8-7 over Dakota.
Kloster’s hit scored Hailey Greenfield and Ella Ingram to cap a three-run rally in Forreston’s final at-bat. Kloster finished with three RBIs, while Brooke Boettner was 3 for 4 with two RBIs, and Rylee Broshous homered and drove in two runs. Ingram also added an RBI for the Cardinals (21-4), who will play West Central at 11 a.m. Monday in the 1A Sterling Supersectional.
Kara Erdmann went the distance in the circle, allowing seven runs and six hits, with six strikeouts and a walk.
Forreston led 2-0 after the first inning and 4-1 through two innings before Dakota (15-8) scored two runs in the third, one run each in the fourth and fifth, then two more in the top of the sixth to take a 7-5 lead.
2A Tremont Sectional
Rockridge 10, Erie-Prophetstown 1: The Panthers came up short in a sectional final against the undefeated Rockets.
Mya Jones hit a solo home run for the only hit for Erie-Prophetstown (15-4), who managed just two baserunners against Rockridge pitcher Kendra Lewis.
Lewis struck out 10 and walked one, and she also went 3 for 4 at the plate with a double and three RBIs for the Rockets (32-0). Kori Needham added a home run and four RBIs in the win.
It’s the 62nd straight win for the defending Class 2A state champions, who will face Richmond-Burton in the East Peoria Supersectional on Monday.