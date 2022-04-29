Softball: Johns pitches gem, Brady comes through in clutch as Newman tops Mendota

STERLING – After her last outing in the circle, Newman sophomore Jess Johns was looking for a better pitching performance Thursday against Mendota.
She delivered just that in a big way, tossing a one-hitter in the Comets’ 2-0 win over the Trojans in a Three Rivers East game in Sterling that took just 79 minutes to complete.
“The last game didn’t go well, so I just told myself just don’t do what I did last game,” Johns said with a laugh. “I just focused on hitting my spots. This umpire really liked the outside, so I just tried to keep it on the black part of the plate. The game just flew by.”
Johns needed only 73 pitches in her complete game, and she threw 10 pitches or fewer in five of the seven innings. She threw 51 strikes and 22 balls, and finished with six strikeouts. She didn’t walk a batter, and the only two Mendota baserunners came on a two-out error in the second inning and a two-out bunt single by Katie Jenner in the sixth.
“Jess threw Tuesday [against Kewanee] and didn’t get out of the first inning, and she hasn’t really been what she would consider her normal self in the circle for a couple weeks. I was super proud of her to see her come back and give up only one hit on the bunt,” Newman coach JD Waldschmidt said. “She didn’t throw a whole lot of pitches, and I talked to her about that. I know everybody likes to have 15 or 16 strikeouts, but an efficient one-hitter with five or six strikeouts and no walks, you’re going to win every time.
“She was efficient, she got ahead in the count, and she hit her spots all game and looked comfortable. She threw a great game; that’s the best game I’ve seen her throw, and I couldn’t be more proud of her. And I thought our defense played pretty well; other than the one error, I thought our infield had her back pretty well and made some fairly tough plays look routine.”
Of the 15 outs Johns recorded that weren’t strikeouts, 13 of them were either groundouts or popouts to the infield. She worked 1-2-3 innings in the first, third, fourth, fifth and seventh, and faced just two batters over the minimum in the game.
Mendota starter Paige Manning was just as good. She allowed just five hits – three came in succession in the sixth inning – and one walk, and struck out nine. She allowed just four baseunners through the first five innings.
“She pitched really well. She’s been coming on strong and pitching well the last few games, keeping us in games,” Mendota coach Joel Perez said. “The problem is that their pitcher was just as good today; she only allowed one hit.
“I thought the pitching overall was good on both sides. This is how softball is supposed to be, close ballgames and good defense, and I thought we played well all around.”
The game came down to the sixth inning. Jenner easily beat the throw on her two-out bunt in the top of the frame, then stole second on the next pitch to put a Trojan baserunner in scoring position for the first time all game. But Johns induced a sharp groundout to shortstop on a full count to Ava Eddy to maintain the scoreless tie.
The Comets (10-4, 5-4 TRAC East) then pounced on their opportunity in the bottom of the sixth. Ady Waldschmidt led off with a single up the middle, chopping the ball over Manning and right past second base. Johns followed with another single, bouncing hers over the third baseman’s glove and into left field.
A passed ball moved both of them up a base, and junior catcher Carlin Brady fouled off one full-count pitch before grounding the second one up the middle for a base hit to drive in Waldschmidt and Johns.
“It was almost the end of the game, and I knew that I had to get a hit because the team needed it, so I did what I had to do,” Brady said. “It felt really good to be able to back up Jess when she’d been working her butt off in the circle, because she threw a really good game. Everything was working for her today.”
“Credit to them, they got the big hits,” Perez said. “I was telling the girls that it was my fault a little bit; I should’ve walked the No. 4 hitter because we had an empty base. But she hadn’t done anything to us yet, so I discussed it with the coaches and I didn’t do it, and she got a big hit. That’s on me.”
Johns shut down any comeback attempt by Mendota (9-7, 4-6 TRAC East), getting the final three outs in just eight pitches to seal the victory.
“Once we got a couple runs, that just gave me more confidence and took a lot of pressure off,” she said. “I just knew that even if we allowed one run, we were still ahead, so I just went out there and threw strikes.”
Addison Foster had two hits in the No. 9 spot for Newman, and Ady Waldschmidt, Johns and Brady had the other hits in that key sixth inning.
“Starting that bottom of the sixth, having the top of our order up was huge,” coach Waldschmidt said. “I’m always pretty confident when Ady comes up that she’s going to at least going make solid contact and get on base, and she didn’t really sting that ball at all, but she hit it up the middle hard enough to get it through and put a little pressure on them.
“And for Carlin to step up when she had two strikes, full count on her, and not try to do too much and just knock those two runs in, I couldn’t be more proud of her. That’s a good win.”