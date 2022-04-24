Softball: Sterling battles, but can’t overcome big early deficit against Rock Island

STERLING – The Sterling softball team dug itself into a hole in the first inning, surrendering four runs in the top of the frame, and it never fully recovered, falling 15-5 to first-place Rock Island on Saturday afternoon in a Western Big 6 matchup in Sterling.
In the top of the first, University of Tennessee commit Taylor Pannell drew a leadoff walk for the Rocks, stealing second and then third while Isabella Allison was up to bat, before coming home on a Gabriella Taber single to left field.
With two outs in the inning, Delia Schwartz drew a walk, Campbell Kelley singled past second, and Sydney Quinones blasted a three-run home run to left field, scoring Schwartz and Jozie Kerr, the courtesy runner for Kelly, for a 4-0 Rock Island lead.
“I think [starting fast] is real important,” Rock Island coach Chris Allison said. “But last year playing the game with them, there was a lot of runs scored, so we couldn’t let up and just had to keep going.”
In the top of the second, Pannell ripped a double deep into center-left, then Allison flew a single to right field, reaching second on an error, while Pannell came home on the delayed steal for a 5-0 Rocks’ lead.
Rock Island got two more runners across later in the inning, when Kelley singled to right and Arion Lonergan and Allison came home on an error throwing to third.
In the top of the third, the Rocks continued to pile on runs, building their lead to 12-0. Mackenzie Brokaw initiated the five-run rally by scoring on a wild pitch, then Schwartz hammered a grand slam to center field, scoring Pannell, Allison and Taber.
“With Elizabeth [Palumbo] throwing for them, we just wanted to be disciplined, and the first three innings, I thought we did a great job,” Coach Allison said. “And then we kind of took some time off, but it got better. I thought we had a nice day. I was happy with the win. Sterling’s a quality program and [Coach] Becki [Edmondson] does a great job.”
Sterling finally found its counterpunch in the bottom of the fourth, scoring four runs to keep its comeback hopes alive. Marley Sechrest started the rally by reaching base on a fielder’s choice, Carley Sullivan drew a walk next, and Julia Thormeyer was hit by a pitch to load the bases.
With two outs in the inning, Lauren Jacobs smacked a single into right field, scoring Sechrest and Sullivan, and took second on the throw into the infield. Katie Dittmar then flew a single to left, plating Thormeyer and Jacobs. The Sterling deficit was cut to 12-4.
“A team can score like 30 runs, but that just proves that you can do it, too,” Jacobs said, commenting on Sterling’s comeback effort. “You just have to have the mentality that you can’t go down too many runs.”
Rock Island tacked on three more insurance runs between the sixth and seventh, capping the 10-run win over its Western Big 6 rival.
In the sixth, Alexis Carroll hit a solo home run. In the seventh, Taber drove in Allison with a double to left, then Quinones plated Madison Carroll (Taber’s courtesy runner) with a single to left.
“I feel like our hearts weren’t really in it that game,” Jacobs said. “We were kind of just there, but we weren’t really playing for each other. So I hope the next game we can come together more.”
In the bottom of the seventh, Stingley grounded out to drive in Dittmar with the final run.
Leading hitters for Rock Island were Alexis Carroll, who went 3 for 5, including a solo home run and two doubles; Schwartz, who went 1 for 4 with a grand slam; Quinones, who went 2 for 5 with four RBIs, including a three-run home run; and Kelley and Allison, who each went 3 for 5.
Kelley pitched a complete game for the win, allowing five runs on four hits, while striking out five and walking seven.
Jacobs went 1 for 4 with two RBIs, and Dittmar went 2 for 4 with two RBIs to lead Sterling at the plate.
Stingley took the loss, going six innings in the circle.
“We came back and scored some runs late in the game, so we didn’t give up, obviously,” Edmondson said. “I thought that, overall, we took a lot of first-pitch strikes. We weren’t as aggressive as we should have been at the plate. And when you do that, you’re not going to do well against that good of a team.
“... We just kind of brush this game off and we just gotta look forward to the next game. And hopefully talk about the things we saw and make those improvements as we go forward.”