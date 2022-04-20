Softball: Newman makes just enough plays to top Hall at home

STERLING – The Hall softball team is getting closer and closer to that elusive first win of the season.
The Newman Comets fought hard to make sure that didn’t happen on their account Tuesday evening.
Two strong defensive plays in the final two innings kept the score tied, and Jess Johns’ sacrifice fly drove in Macie Rosengren in the bottom of the eighth inning as the Comets won the Three Rivers East game 7-6 over the Red Devils.
“It’s nice to see that we banded together as a team and we finished,” Newman pitcher Ady Waldschmidt said. “We didn’t quit, and we pulled out the win. Sometimes this season we’ve let off a little bit, and we didn’t do that today. We still found a way to win.”
Trailing 6-3 going into the top of the seventh, Hall (0-10) loaded the bases with nobody out on three singles, the last one a perfectly placed bunt. Hope Whightsil then ripped a two-run single to left-center field to drive in Kendall Gerbitz and Taylor Coutts to cut the deficit to 6-5.
After Waldschmidt struck out the next two hitters, Evey Meyer hit a full-count pitch to center for a single, driving in Maggie Filippini. But Newman center fielder Madison Duhon threw out Whightsil trying to score from second for the final out of the inning to preserve the 6-6 tie.
“I’ve coached Madison since she was seven [years old], and I’ve seen her do that 100 times at the highest level in travel ball; you just do not run on her,” Newman coach JD Waldschmidt said. “She made that throw and got the girl by five steps. As soon as I saw her throw it, I knew the runner was out. Madison is a special athlete, her softball IQ is so high, and she works so hard; she’s stays after every single practice. Her ceiling is unlimited.”
Carlin Brady led off the bottom of the seventh with a single, but was stranded at second after Filippini got a strikeout, groundout and flyout to send the game to extra innings.
Newman third baseman Molly Olson made a stellar play to open the top of the eighth, leaning to her right to stab a grounder down the third-base line and throw out Hall’s first hitter of the inning. Ady Waldschmidt then got a flyout and strikeout to finish off a 1-2-3 inning and shift momentum to the Comets.
“Molly just proved that she’s playing right where she should be for us,” Ady Waldschmidt said. “She really wants the ball hit to her, and she wants to make every play. She’s a really solid player, and she helps us everywhere when we need it.”
Macie Rosengren reached on an error to start the bottom of the eighth, then Addison Foster beat out a full-swing bunt for an infield single; Rosengren went to third on an error on the play. Foster took second on defensive indifference on the first pitch to Duhon, so Hall intentionally walked her to bring up Ady Waldshmidt.
The sophomore lofted a fly ball to left, but Rosengren didn’t tag up, and the bases remained loaded. Johns then ripped the first pitch she saw to left, and this time Rosengren tagged up and scored easily as the throw got away from the Red Devils.
“I thought it was over when Ady hit it into the outfield,” Johns said. “I just wanted to make contact, because even if I got out, we had another at-bat coming up behind me. I just tried to keep it as simple as possible, just put the bat on the ball.”
Duhon and Ady Waldschmidt gave the Comets (7-2, 3-2 TRAC East) a 3-0 lead in the third. Olson and Rosengren walked to lead off the inning, then Duhon ripped a one-out double to plate Olson. Waldschmidt followed with a two-run single.
Hall tied the game in the fourth, as Jasmine Rodriguez singled, Kaeden Keegan walked, and Mya McLaughlin reached on a one-out bunt single to load the bases. Kylie Lauck followed with a two-run single to right, then McLaughlin later scored on a two-out wild pitch; Waldschmidt threw two second and picked off Lauck on the play to end the inning.
Sophia Ely gave Newman a 4-3 lead in the fifth, as Johns and Brady reached on two-out errors and Ely ripped a single to right. The Comets stretched it to 6-3 in the sixth, as Rosengren singled in Amiya Rodriguez, and Waldschmidt’s two-out single drove in Rosengren.
That set up Hall’s heroics in the top of the seventh, and was yet another sign to coach Mike Filippini that his team is on the verge of breaking through in the win column.
“That was the best game we’ve played all year. The bottom part of our lineup really hit the ball well; Kylie had two big hits, Kendall had two big hits, and that was big for us.” he said. “Our girls are getting better, they’re just not seeing the results as far as a win.
“But the last three games, we’ve been tied in the sixth inning or later in all three, and that’s been really good for us and for our confidence. I told the girls, that first win is going to come. It’s going to come, and we’ve just got to keep plugging away and see what happens.”
Maggie Filippini, Meyer and Lauck had two hits each, as Hall outhit Newman 11-10, and six different Red Devils scored runs. Filippini went the distance in the circle, allowing five earned runs and 10 hits, with four strikeouts and five walks.
Ady Waldschmidt drove in three runs for the Comets, and Rosengren scored three times. Waldschmidt and Brady each had two hits, and Duhon, Johns, Ely and Rosengren each added an RBI.
In the circle, Ady Waldschmidt (4-1) gave up six earned runs and 11 hits, but also struck out 13 to go with three walks and a hit batter. She left the bases loaded in the third, then stranded two Hall runners in scoring position in the fifth.
“I control the controllable, and I just try to focus on what I can do to help me get out of it, what I can do to help the team,” she said about the high-pressure situations. “It’s just one pitch at a time, just trying to get outs.”
The two teams play again Thursday, this time in Spring Valley, and the Comets know they’ll have their hands full again with the spunky Red Devils squad.
“I think this shows us that not every game is going to be an easy game, or turn out the way we think it will,” Johns said. “We can’t just go through the motions of the game. We have to focus, and keep our focus all the way through.”
“We really talk about always coming out with that killer instinct in the first inning, right off the bat, and try to put teams away early – and we didn’t do that today,” coach Waldschmidt added. “We let them hang around, and come Thursday, when we go down there, they’re going to be ready to go.”