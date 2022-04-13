Softball: Rock Falls gets rolling right off the bat to defeat Dixon

DIXON – So far this season, the Rock Falls softball team has been hitting the ball, but has had trouble consistently stringing those hits together.
The Rockets sure didn’t struggle with that in their Big Northern Conference game Tuesday afternoon in Dixon.
Rock Falls jumped all over the previously undefeated Duchesses right from the start, putting up big crooked numbers in each of the first two innings of a 14-3, five-inning win at Reynolds Park.
“I think we just came out here and we really wanted to show that we can string hits together,” Olivia Osborne said. “I think we had the right mentality coming into this game, and I’m really proud of my team.”
“Our bats came out hot,” Katie Thatcher added. “Throughout the whole season, our bats have been super hot, so it’s nice to have those come out in the first inning and have a great start.”
The Rockets (6-5, 3-1 BNC) loaded the bases with nobody out in each of the first two innings, and took full advantage. They scored six runs in the first, then came back with eight more in the second, with seven different players scoring and eight Rockets driving in runs.
Brooke Howard started the first with an infield single, then Jersey Thomas walked and Thatcher was hit by a pitch. Zoe Morgan blooped a single between the shortstop and left fielder for an RBI, then Abby Whiles reached on an error to drive in Thomas. Patty Teague drew a bases-loaded walk, then Savanna Fritz had an RBI groundout. Osborne’s two-out single plated two more runs to cap the rally.
“Our girls came out swinging,” Rock Falls coach Steve Giddings said. “The first inning, we got one good hit and a few dinkers, but Olivia started us off with that big hit, then we got another big hit, then we got rolling.
“It’s not really a crosstown rivalry, but it’s a Rock River rivalry, so we knew that both teams would want to come out and play well. We just got things going right away.”
The Rockets picked up right where they left off in the second inning. Thatcher doubled to lead off, then Morgan blooped another wind-aided single. Whiles reached on another error to load the bases, then Teague ripped a two-run double into the gap in left-center.
Fritz walked to re-load the bases, and Whiles came home on a passed ball for a 9-1 lead. After Sam Tourtillott looked ready to limit the damage with a popout and a strikeout, Howard ripped a two-run double to left, then Thomas hit an RBI single to left-center for a 12-1 lead.
Thatcher followed with her second double of the inning to drive in Thomas, then scored for the second time in the frame after a throwing error on Morgan’s ground ball.
“We knew they were going to hit, and we have to have the defense behind the pitcher,” Dixon coach Candi Rogers said. “We’ve got to hit the ball, too; offensively, we didn’t come out strong like we have been this season. When you play a team like Rock Falls, you’ve got to hit like them.”
Howard was 3-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs, and Teague scored twice and drove in three runs. Osborne had two hits and two RBIs, and Thomas, Thatcher, Morgan, Whiles and Fritz all had an RBI. Thatcher scored three times, and Thomas, Morgan and Whiles also scored two runs apiece.
The Duchesses (6-1, 4-1 BNC) were unable to mount any big rallies at the plate. Bailey Tegeler tripled with one out in the first inning and scored on Tourtillott’s sacrifice fly, but Izzi McCommons was stranded in the second after a leadoff swinging-bunt single.
Arianne Smith reached on an error to lead off the third, went to second on Tegeler’s sac bunt, then to third on Tourtillott’s groundout before scoring on Anna Kate Phillips’ two-out single.
Dixon’s last run came in the fourth, as McCommons reached on an error, went to second when Olivia Mowery was hit by a pitch, then stole third before Ava Valk drove her in with a groundout.
Phillips finished with two of the Duchesses’ four hits, but Thatcher (5-2) was in control in the circle. She gave up one earned run and struck out five without a walk, throwing 47 of her 61 pitches for strikes.
“I was really just trying to zone in, figure out the strike zone and work it,” the Rock Falls pitcher said. “I wanted to make them chase, do my best to get them to help me out by making them swing at the pitches I wanted to throw.”
The win puts Rock Falls into a tie in the loss column atop the BNC standings with Dixon, as both now have one loss.
“We were coming in ready for them, because we knew they were a team that hadn’t lost in conference yet,” Thatcher said. “We came out ready to go, and I’m really proud of my team.”
“They’re a good team, and we really needed this win tonight,” Osborne said. “All the girls did a really good job offensively and defensively. I’m really happy with our performance, and I think it will help us in the future.”
Elle Jarrett (5-1) took the loss for Dixon, allowing six runs – three earned – and four hits in 2/3 of an inning, with two walks and a hit batter. Tourtillott gave up eight runs – only two earned – and seven hits in 4 1/3 innings, striking out four and walking two.
“We only gave up five earned runs, and 5-3 is a whole different ballgame,” Rogers said. “We come back tomorrow and we’ve got to make those adjustments. It’s kind of a wake-up call, and we have to learn from this and get better because of it.”