Volleyball: Genoa-Kingston has Rock Falls’ number again in sectional final

WINNEBAGO – With Rock Falls having revenge on its mind from a regular-season loss at home, a fast start is just what Genoa-Kingston was looking for when the two teams met up again in the Class 2A Winnebago Sectional championship match Wednesday night.
The Cogs got that and then some, racing out to a huge lead in the first set, then fending off a spirited Rockets effort in the second set for a 25-11, 25-23 victory.
[ Photos from Rock Falls vs. Genoa-Kingston in 2A Winnebago Sectional final ]
It’s the first sectional title in program history, and sets up a supersectional match Friday in Princeton against Quincy Notre Dame.
“Elite Eight, that’s amazing. We’re so excited,” G-K junior setter Alivia Keegan said. “We just have to focus really hard in practice, push forward every single day and be prepared for Friday.”
The Cogs (35-4) were certainly prepared for this one.
Junior libero Hannah Langton served five straight points to start, with senior Lily Mueller providing a kill and a block, and Langton serving an ace. A dump kill by Rock Falls junior setter Denali Stonitsch cut the deficit to 5-2, but Mueller and Keegan slammed kills before three straight Rocket errors and a Mia Wise ace stretched G-K’s lead to 11-2.
“Oh my gosh, just getting that early momentum set us up for both sets. It really got us going right off the bat,” Mueller said. “We got that big lead in the first set, and it really set the tone to really make us want to win even more.
“That strong start is how we got a lot of momentum.”
Mueller was the catalyst at the net for the Cogs. She finished the night with 10 kills and two blocks.
“I definitely think Lily started us all off,” junior hitter Alayna Pierce said. “She did a really good job taking different shots and getting us started. That just led the team to start being aggressive and hitting strong offensively.”
Rock Falls (35-4) tried to claw back in it, as senior middle Emily Lego spiked a pair of kills around her block to cut the deficit to 12-6. But Pierce had three kills in the next six points, and Keegan served a pair of aces to stretch the lead back to 18-7.
Claire Bickett had a kill, then teamed up with Cadence Williamson for a block as the Rockets got within 18-11, but back-to-back kills by Pierce and Mueller, then an ace by Pierce restored order. Mueller spiked two more kills, and Pierce served a final ace as the Cogs scored the final seven points of the first set.
“It was huge to come out with such a huge lead with our serve and our serve-receive,” Keegan said. “It really pushed us to start the match and get our energy going. It really pushed us to the win.”
“It was tough to bounce back after that slow start,” Stonitsch said. “I don’t think everyone trusted each other, but in the second set we came back with more energy. That definitely lifted us up, just not enough to execute a third set.”
The Rockets battled through the second set, which is what both coaches expected from the start. Two kills by Taylor Reyna and an ace by Stonitsch gave Rock Falls a 5-2 lead before the Cogs came back to tie it 6-6 on three Pierce kills.
The teams traded points for a while, with Rock Falls taking a 12-11 lead on kills by Nicolette Udell and Lego, then G-K retaking the lead at 16-12 on a block by Mueller and an ace and dump-kill on consecutive points by Keegan.
But the Rockets fought back, with Udell blocking an overpass and then smacking a kill from the back row before Williamson sandwiched a block between a pair of Bickett kills to give Rock Falls a 19-18 lead and force a Genoa-Kingston timeout.
“We gave up more aces than we did kills, I think, in that first set. They just served us out of the gym, and we just did not adjust. I just told my girls to finish out the set strong and let’s carry that momentum into the second set,” Rock Falls coach Sheila Pillars said. “I thought we came back and really handled it, and if we would’ve started like we played in the second set, I think things would’ve been different.”
Pierce and Bickett traded kills out of the timeout, then Stonitsch dumped another kill on the second hit for a 21-19 Rock Falls lead.
But a kill by Mueller and a tip-kill by Keegan tied the score at 21, then Pierce served an ace and Mueller tipped a kill to put the Cogs up 23-21. Williamson slammed a kill to cut the Rockets’ deficit to 23-22, but Pierce answered with a back-row kill to get to match point. After a Cogs hitting error, Kaitlin Rahn spiked one final kill to finish it.
“We always say after the first set to expect a fight, because all the teams are ready to come back and beat you in the second set,” Pierce said. “We really just made sure we stayed together, did our thing, stuck to our fundamentals during the second set so we could pull it out.”
“We really pulled through,” Mueller added. “They got a little bit of a lead, and then we kind of just pulled it back together. We earned it, we really did. Rock Falls put up a good fight, but we outworked them and pulled through.”
Pierce had 11 kills, six digs and three aces. Keegan finished with 23 assists, eight digs, a kill and an ace for the Cogs. Langton had 13 digs and an ace, Rahn had three kills, and Kline chipped in three digs and a kill.
“I trust everyone on our team. I can set it to the outside, middle, right side, even back row. I just know they’re going to put the ball down and find a spot and score,” Keegan said.
“They’re a phenomenal team, and I have zero problem losing to a quality program,” Pillars said. “I just wish it would’ve been two close sets, which is what I thought we’d have. More power to them, I wish them a lot of luck. Just disappointing for us.”
Bickett led Rock Falls with five kills and six digs. Lego had three kills and a block. Udell had two kills and a block, Reyna spiked two kills, and Williamson had two blocks and a kill. Stonitsch finished with 12 assists, four digs, two kills, five points and an ace. Kobbeman chipped in seven digs.
“It would’ve been different if we played the first set like we played the second set,” said Stonitsch, one of 12 Rockets on the roster who will be back next year. “We got it going, but it was a little late. We pushed ourselves, we didn’t give up, and we fought to the end.”
While Rock Falls brings back a talented core, it might be playing for a new coach. After two-and-a-half decades as the Rockets’ coach, Pillars says she is contemplating stepping down.
“I still have so much talent coming back, but I told my kids I’m not sure if I’m coming back. This might be my last year,” she said. “I’m going to take a month or two to decide if I’m going to do one more or be gone. I’m just not sure. I knew coming in that 70-30 this would be my last year, so I’ll take some time and decide what I want to do.”