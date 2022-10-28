Volleyball: Rock Falls rallies twice from early-set deficits, takes down Oregon in 2A Regional championship

ROCK FALLS – The Rock Falls Rockets trailed early in both sets of Thursday night’s Class 2A Rock Falls Regional championship against the Oregon Hawks at Tabor Gym, but time after time, they showed their resilience. Getting contributions up and down the lineup, the Rockets came back to win both sets, taking the title with a 25-18, 25-22 victory.
Rock Falls will take on Johnsburg in the 2A Winnebago Sectional semifinals at 6 p.m. Monday. Johnsburg defeated Richmond-Burton 25-21, 20-25, 25-18 in the Woodstock Marian Regional final.
[ Photos from Rock Falls vs. Oregon in 2A Rock Falls Regional final ]
The Hawks pulled ahead 12-7 early in the first set, as Kenna Wubbena spiked three kills and served an ace.
“Finding the holes, tooling the block, for sure – that really helped us – and our defense was really working good,“ Wubenna said about Oregon’s fast starts in both sets. “But serve-receive kind of died toward the middle of both sets, and I think that hurt us.”
The Rockets quickly recovered in the first set, rallying to a 13-13 tie, then a 17-17 tie before taking control. An Emily Lego block kill tied it at 13-13, consecutive Oregon hitting errors gave Rock Falls a 19-17 lead, and then the Rockets offense picked up steam. Cadence Williamson spiked a kill for a 20-18 lead, then Claire Bickett hammered back-to-back kills to make it 22-18. Williamson notched another kill for the 24th point, and a Hawks hitting error sealed the 25-18 win.
Bickett tallied six kills, and Lego and Nicolette Udell added four kills apiece in the first set.
Early in the second set, Oregon got rolling again. Wubbena spiked a shot down the middle for an 8-3 Oregon lead, then Ava Wight crushed a kill for an 11-4 lead, and Liz Mois tipped in a block kill for a 17-9 lead.
“We were like, ‘Come on guys, we gotta win. We won the first set, so we can’t take this for granted.’ This is postseason, everyone’s even at this point,” Udell said of the team’s mentality, trailing 17-9 in the second set. “We just gotta get our stuff together and play how we know we can. We had to come back and believe in ourselves. We kind of stopped talking, I think that’s what kind of killed us, but once we figured it out, we were good.”
With key contributions from Udell, Bickett and Rylee Johnson, the Rockets quickly tilted the match back in their favor. Udell spiked back-to-back kills to cut the margin to 17-13, Johnson spiked another shot to make it 17-16, and a Hawks’ hitting error tied the set at 17-17.
A Lego block kill regained the lead for Rock Falls at 18-17, and from there it was all Rockets. A 7-1 closing run fueled by a pair of kills each from Udell, Bickett and Johnson sealed the match and the regional championship.
“We came out of the huddle, and we said, ‘We’ve gotta fight here, we’ve got this set. We just have to fight to come back here,’” Bickett said. “And I think we did a great job coming out, siding out, and I think Denali [Stonitsch] had 10 balls in a row, and we had a good rotation there. And our hitters were just putting the ball away.”
Bickett tallied nine digs, eight kills and two blocks, while Udell had six digs, six kills, two blocks for the Rockets. Emily Lego had six kills and six blocks, and Stonitsch had 25 assists and eight digs. Carli Kobbeman added nine digs, Sophia Moeller had six digs, and Johnson finished with four digs for Rock Falls.