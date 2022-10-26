Volleyball: Sterling’s season of adversity ends in regional semifinal

GENESEO – A season of adversity for the Sterling volleyball team ended Tuesday with a 25-10, 25-11 loss to Rock Island in a Class 3A Geneseo Regional semifinal.
The Golden Warriors lost all-stater Grace Egan, an Ohio State University recruit, to injury only 10 matches into the season.
Outside hitter Carley Sullivan went down with an ankle injury against Rock Island on Oct. 4, while Katie Dittmar injured her ankle in Tuesday’s finale.
“It was a season of adversity that these kids constantly had to try to overcome and adapt and become better,” Sterling coach Dale Dykeman said. “I think when it comes to the adapting part, we were really good at that. Ten games in you lose your all-stater, and we’ve had a couple ankle injuries, so we’ve constantly been switching positions. We’ve constantly been switching personnel. We challenged them to adapt and overcome the adversity and the changes we were making.”
The Golden Warriors, who had won eight consecutive regional titles, with four sectional titles and two state championships during that span, finish 12-21-2.
“We saw growth in our seniors and we saw growth in our underclassmen,” Dykeman said. “We’re sad it’s over. We’re excited it happened.”
On Tuesday, the No. 6-seeded Golden Warriors fell behind 8-3 in the first set as the No. 2 Rocks put down six kills and served an ace in the first 11 points.
Sterling never got closer than four points the rest of the way, as Alaina Esposito served four aces in a row to close the set.
The Rocks took control of the second set early as well with a 6-1 opening run that included two kills and a block from Quinci Bumgarner and a pair of kills by Kayla Rice.
A four-point service run by Alexia Clark and a seven-point surge by Mari Churchill helped the Rocks pull away.
“We didn’t play well enough to compete with a team like Rock Island,” Dykeman said. “They played really, really well tonight in all phases – serve, serve receive, and their offense and defense. I think that’s the best I’ve seen them play on film or live all season. We just couldn’t match what they were bringing. They forced us into a lot of unforced errors. They forced us into a slow, stagnant offense.”
Dykeman said the Golden Warriors didn’t get the initial pass they needed to get their offense going.
“Our first contact in both system and in serve receive wasn’t good enough to generate a solid offense,” Dykeman said. “Our setter was constantly setting from 8-14 feet. When you’re setting from that far, it takes the middles away and the positioning of the passes really cut off half the court, so we were one-dimensional. We had to go where the ball determined we were going. When you only have one set off your first pass in system and in serve, it’s really easy to defend because you know where the ball is going. First contact was not good enough tonight.”
Delali Amankwa had seven assists and three digs for Sterling, while Dittmar had three kills and Olivia Melcher added three digs.