Volleyball: Bickett hammers 12 kills as Rock Falls downs Stillman Valley in 2A regional semifinal

ROCK FALLS – The Rock Falls Rockets made a strong opening statement Tuesday night at Tabor Gym, dominating the Stillman Valley Cardinals in the first set of the Class 2A Rock Falls Regional. After a slump midway through the second set, the Rockets quickly found their groove again, closing out a 25-7, 25-14 victory to advance to the regional final.
[ Photos form Rock Falls vs. Stillman Valley regional volleyball ]
Rock Falls was firing on all cylinders from the opening serve, converting momentum from good back-row defense and strong play at the net into a 6-0 lead. Taylor Reyna hammered a kill for sixth point, and the Rockets didn’t let up from there. A Claire Bickett block stretched the lead to 12-2, a Cadence Williamson kill pushed the margin to 17-2, and an 8-5 run sealed the first-set win.
Bickett hammered four kills in the first set, while Nicolette Udell spiked three.
“I think our passes and our kills [were the key to the fast start]. When our passes are on, our hitting is crazy,” Udell said. “I feel like we connect really well. We had a little bit of a practice before this to get warmed up, and I really think that helped us get our blood pumping, and we were just all ready to play.”
The Rockets got off to another strong start in the second set, taking an 11-4 lead on back-to-back Bickett kills. A Zoe Henson ace increased the advantage to 12-4, prompting Stillman Valley to spend a timeout. After the brief pause in the action, the Cardinals regrouped for a short time, rallying to an 18-13 deficit. But Rock Falls quickly found answers.
With a 7-1 run, spurred by a series of Stillman Valley hitting errors, a Cadence Williamson block for the 24th point and a Bickett kill for the 25th, the Rockets closed out the set 25-14 and the regional win.
“I think our passing, our serve-receive got a little sloppy, but once we cleaned that up, we were able to get into some offense once again and put balls away,” Bickett said.
Bickett spiked 12 kills and tallied nine digs, Udell hammered seven kills, and Reyna compiled five kills, four digs and three blocks for Rock Falls. Emily Lego totaled three kills and three blocks, Henson amassed six digs, and Carli Kobbeman racked up 15 digs and five assists. Denali Stonitsch totaled 25 assists and nine digs, and Williamson added three blocks.