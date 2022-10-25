SVM volleyball roundup: Amboy, Eastland, Erie-Prophetstown all advance to regional semifinals

The Amboy volleyball team defeated Ridgewood 25-22, 25-22 in the quarterfinals of the Class 1A Annawan Regional on Monday night.
Kiera Karlson had seven kills and two aces, and Tyrah Vaessen finished with seven assists, five kills and two aces for the Clippers. Elly Jones dished eight assists, and Courtney Ortgiesen (17 digs) and Addison Shaw (14 digs) led the back-row defense.
Amboy advances to Wednesday’s semifinals at 6 p.m. against top-seeded Annawan.
Eastland def. Pearl City 25-14, 25-22: The Cougars won their 1A Polo Regional quarterfinal against the rival Wolves in straight sets.
Trixie Carroll spiked 15 kills, and Jenica Stoner had 27 assists and two aces for Eastland (18-17). Jocelyn Green chipped in 13 digs, and Quinc Haverland stuffed a block.
The Cougars will face No. 2 seed Newman at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the semifinals.
Erie-Prophetstown def. Mendota 25-20, 25-19: The Panthers won their quarterfinal match against the Trojans at the 2A Rock Falls Regional.
Aylah Jones had eight kills and five digs, and Sarii Kochevar spiked seven kills for Erie-Prophetstown. Jamie Neumiller had nine digs and an ace, and Kennedy Buck and Claire Reymer both stuffed a pair of blocks.
The Panthers will face Oregon in Tuesday’s second semifinal. The host Rockets will take on Stillman Valley in the first semi.