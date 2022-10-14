Volleyball: Hot start propels Sterling past Alleman

STERLING – The Sterling Golden Warriors exploded out of the gates in their Thursday night matchup against the Alleman Pioneers at Musgrove Fieldhouse, winning the first set by 10 points and carrying that momentum forward for a 25-15, 25-19 Western Big 6 victory.
A Delali Amankwa ace gave the Warriors a 4-3 lead in the first set, and from there, they never looked back.
Olivia Melcher served back-to-back aces for a 7-4 lead, then Katie Dittmar hammered two kills to make it 10-5, and Maggie Rowzee crushed another kill to stretch it to 17-8.
“I think their energy almost intimidated us in the beginning, but I feel like we kept pushing through and our outsides and our middles really killed it out there,” Melcher said of the strong first set.
The Pioneers mounted a brief comeback, pulling within 20-14 after two Clair Hulke kills and a handful of Sterling hitting errors, but the Warriors quickly regained their composure.
Dittmar spiked two more kills for a 22-14 lead, then knocked in the set point for the 25-15 victory.
In the second set, Alleman grabbed an early 6-3 lead, and the teams went back-and-forth. Melcher served consecutive aces to knot the set at 6-6, Rhyca Fullerlove hammered a kill to get the Pioneer lead back at 12-11, before the teams sat tied 17-17.
Then Kathryn Rowzee nailed a well-placed shot to put the Warriors back in the lead at 19-18, and from there, Sterling went on a 6-1 run to seal the 25-19 win. Melcher served her fifth and final ace for a 21-18 lead, and a Kathryn Rowzee block and kill accounted for two of the last four Warrior points.
“I knew we could come through and win, so I kind of just put myself together, and I was like, ‘OK. I need to do this for my team,’ And I just did it,” Melcher said of the second-set surge.
Leaders for Sterling were Dittmar with seven kills, Kathryn Rowzee with six kills, three digs and two blocks, Amankwa with 14 assists and seven digs, Melcher with five aces and four digs, and Macy Anderson with eight digs. Ellie Leigh chipped in five digs, and Kirra Gibson added four kills for the Warriors.
“We’ve just been playing really clean, efficient volleyball lately. Our back row was on again tonight, passing well, keeping us in system, so we were just able to run our offense,” Sterling coach Dale Dykeman said. “When we had our swings, we took our swings, and then when we didn’t have our swings, we were really smart with our non-driven swings, and that really forced them to play hard defense.”