Volleyball: Newman gets in groove to top Hall in TRAC East match

STERLING – The Newman Comets put everything together on the court Thursday night, turning strong defense and passing into a potent offensive attack in a 25-13, 25-17 win over Hall in a Three Rivers East match in Sterling.
Newman (10-2, 4-0 TRAC East) was firing on all cylinders form the start, taking free balls from Hall (1-9) and turning them into kills. Setters Katie Grennan and Molly Olson had plenty of options, as Jess Johns and Kennedy Rowzee led a group of seven different Comets with kills.
“Once we get that perfect pass, we have all of our options open, and we have a pretty good line of offense in our front row,” said Grennan, who added five kills herself. “Being able to move around Kennedy in the front row, and doing more complex setting with her, and faster sets with Jess, it opens things up for us.
“We work really good together as a team, and tonight we really had our passes, we had our sets, we had our hits, everything was working. We were on tonight.”
It was a pair of service runs in each set that helped the Comets pull away. Leading 15-11 in the first set, Newman got a sideout on a Rowzee kill, then Grennan reeled off seven straight service points – a run that included three aces and two more Rowzee kills – to make it 23-11.
“Literally, the energy that the team brings in when you come in the middle after your serves, it makes you want to keep going, it makes you want to keep pushing, getting that excitement on the court,” Grennan said.
It was libero Addison Foster doing the honors in the second set. After a Grennan kill gave Newman a sideout and a 10-7 lead, Foster served five straight points to stretch the lead to 15-7. Rowzee, Grennan and Leah Kalina had kills in that surge.
A back-row kill from Johns and an Olson block were part of a three-point service run for Grennan to make it 19-8.
“We actually spend an hour a day at practice on our serving and serve receive, really serving hard and making sure our passers can get to the ball,” Rowzee said. “I think that really helped tonight on both offense and defense.
“It’s really a relief, really takes the pressure off of us knowing that our servers have our back constantly. It releases that momentum and helps us push through to finish the set.”
On the other side, Hall couldn’t get into rhythm all night long, thanks to Newman’s aggressive serving and some struggles with its serve receive. The Red Devils managed just six kills in the match, and half of them were of the tip variety.
“We’ve been struggling, and working on a lot of things,” coach Carolyn Bryant said. “We knew that we were going to have to put a big block up, so yesterday we concentrated on trying to close out at the net and just get a touch, because we’ve been having a hard time with that. We did pretty good, but we normally do well at serve receive and passing, and that was where the weakness came from tonight, our serve receive. So we’ve just got to put everything together.”
Hall did win points on a couple of long rallies in each set, and battled back from a 12-5 deficit in the opener to get within 13-10, and a 9-4 deficit in the second set to get within 9-7.
But the Devils’ inability to get into system helped the Comets stay in system most of the match, starting with strong passing and ending with swings at the net.
“I think our passing and defense was really good tonight, and that got out offense running. I really think it was nice how we incorporated everyone in the offense. That really worked in our favor tonight,” Rowzee said. “Our coverage was really good, and just getting that perfect pass, it gives our offense a whole wide range to put it down and score.”
Johns led Newman with six kills and added seven digs and a block, while Rowzee and Grennan both had five kills; Grennan added six assists, six digs, 11 points and three aces, and Rowzee also stuffed four blocks. Olson had eight assists, seven digs and five points, Foster chipped in six digs, four assists and seven points, and Kalina had a pair of kills. Sam Ackman and Sophia Ely each spiked a kill, and Ackman also served an ace. Zoey Harrington also served for a point.
Taylor Coutts had five assists and a tip-kill for Hall, and Cecelia Verucchi finished with 11 digs and three points. Evey Meyer had five digs and an ace, Kennedy Wozniak added three points and two kills, and Jennifer Casford, Ella Taliani and Clara Jablonski each added a kill. Haylie Pellegrini served two points.
“We’re getting better, a little bit at a time,” Bryant said. “It’s a new feel for me – I haven’t been in this for 10 years – and I’m getting to know the girls. Heck, I think I’m going to be moving one girls next tournament, just because she’s been doing way better at a certain position. So we’re finding our way, and we’re going to get there.”