Volleyball: Hitting, serve/receive errors sink Sterling in loss to Rock Island

STERLING – Rock Island set the tone from the first set, and kept the pressure on for most of the second set to beat the Sterling Golden Warriors 25-13, 25-18 on Thursday night in a Western Big 6 match at Musgrove Fieldhouse.
After a first-set stalemate to 4-4, Rock Island gradually took control. Five Sterling hitting errors helped the Rocks take a 9-5 lead, and junior outside hitter Addie Bomelyn served three consecutive aces to push that margin to 18-10. Senior outside hitter Kayla Rice was a force at the net in the first set, tallying five kills.
“We did a really good job keeping the pressure on Sterling and minimizing our errors on our side,” Rock Island coach Morgan Gray said. “It created a lot of opportunities to run a faster offense, which is nice to see because we haven’t been doing that up until this point. So I’m really proud of them for that.”
In the second set, the Warriors came out sluggish again, but rallied well midway though. After briefly trailing 2-1, Rock Island went on a 15-5 run to pull ahead 17-6. But Sterling refused to go down without a fight, embarking on 9-2 run of its own to pull within 19-15. Julia Thormeyer had a pair of ace serves, and Olivia Melcher had a pair of kills to help spark the run. The four-point deficit held up until 20-16, but hitting errors came back to bite the Warriors again down the stretch.
“We changed a little bit of our serve-receive patterns. We stopped making as many third-contact errors, made some smarter contacts on third contact, and by doing that, we were able to put a little bit of pressure on them and slow down their offense,” Sterling coach Dale Dykeman said. “That first set was just a lot of easy stuff that they were able to run back at us really fast. Second set, we were able to put a little bit of offensive pressure on them, which slowed their offense down a little bit, but it wasn’t well enough to obviously win it.”
Leaders for Sterling were Delali Amankwa with 12 digs, Thormeyer with three aces and two digs, Emma Smith with five digs, and Melcher with three kills. Collectively, the Warriors had 17 errors.
Bomelyn tallied four aces and three kills, and Rice chipped in six kills and one ace to lead Rock Island.
“They put a lot of service pressure on us. We did not respond very well. We weren’t able to really generate any substantial offense,” Dykeman said. “On third contact, we just didn’t take good enough care of it. We made far too many hitting errors. When you put those two things together against a team the quality of Rock Island – when you have high double-digit unforced errors – you’re not going to compete very well with that team. We weren’t good enough tonight in those areas, and that’s just something we gotta get better at and get in the gym and practice.”