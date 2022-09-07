Girls volleyball: Strong front-row play, mid-set runs power Fulton past Eastland

LANARK – The Fulton Steamers defeated the Eastland Cougars convincingly in a Tuesday night NUIC matchup in Lanark, winning a two-set match 25-15, 25-13, after seizing all the momentum in the first set.
Strong performances from outside hitters Miraya Pessman, Brooklyn Brennan and Reese Dykstra were critical factors for Fulton – and a big part of its fast start.
[ Photos from Fulton vs. Eastland volleyball ]
In the first set, the Steamers jumped out to a 9-3 lead, getting two aces from Pessman and two kills from Brennan. The Cougars responded with a rally of their own, drawing within 13-9 after a surge put on by freshman outside hitter Trixie Carroll and senior middle blocker Quinc Haverland, but quickly slipped back into an insurmountable deficit. Fulton rattled off an 8-2 run to widen the gap to 21-11, then matched Eastland point-for-point to close out the set win, 25-15.
In the second set, the Cougars came out much faster, matching the Steamers point-for-point up to a 9-9 draw, but once again, their run was short-lived.
After some defensive adjustments designed to limit Carroll’s impact, Fulton went right back to controlling the set.
“The practice beforehand, we really knew about No. 17 coming up to play and that she was going to be hitting line hard, so we just adjusted everything and we actually got some really good blocks on her, and executed that,” Pessman said. “Just practicing, reading their hitters and everything like that. And then we got to execute some plays that we’ve been working on.”
Annaka Hackett helped facilitate the mid-set Fulton run, serving back-to-back aces to stretch the lead to 15-10. Keeping the pressure on at the net, the Steamers widened their lead to 21-12.
“I think we definitely needed a lot more energy and positivity a lot of the time,” Carroll said.
Pessman’s fourth and final kill was the dagger, as Fulton claimed Set 2, 25-13, and the match, 2-0.
Carroll finished with seven kills and one ace, Haverland tallied six kills, and Jenica Stoner chipped in 11 assists, two kills, a block and an ace for the Cougars. Add Rush had four digs, and Jocelyn Green served two aces for Eastland.
Brennan had six kills, five assists, six digs and two aces, Pessman paced Fulton with four kills, 11 assists and three aces, and Hackett added three kills and two aces. Ava Bowen added four kills and two aces, and Resse Germann chipped in seven digs, two assists and two aces. The Steamers scored eight times on serves.
“We didn’t control the ball very well, and against a really good, competitive team like Fulton, when you don’t control the ball very well, you’re not able to take very many swings,” Eastland coach Kelsey Thurman said. “We gave them too many opportunities to attack. They have aggressive servers, so they kind of served it across the floor tonight. That’s something we need to get better at.”