Volleyball: Rock Falls controls net to win home opener

ROCK FALLS – Once the Rock Falls volleyball team grabbed the momentum in its home opener Thursday night against Dunlap, it was able to pull away in both sets for a comfortable 25-14, 25-21 victory at Tabor Gym.
The Rockets (2-0) controlled the net all night long, with 18 kills and eight blocks from the front row to set the tone early. Middles Emily Lego and Cadence Williamson were a big part of the attack, while outsides Claire Bickett and Nicolette Udell provided balance that kept the Eagles (0-1) defense guessing.
“We always want to involve our middles, but I feel like those balls just have to be that perfect set, then we can kill it every single time we get that opportunity in the middle,” said Lego, who led the way with seven kills to go with two blocks. “But our outsides are just as good, and we got everything going tonight.”
Bickett credited the first touch as the key to stringing points together in both sets to take control.
“I think our passing was really, really good tonight,” she said. “We pursued every ball that we could get, and that was the difference between tonight and Tuesday; our passes were a little bit tighter, so we were able to run Emily and our middles a lot tonight.”
The Rockets (2-0) used a six-point run early in the first set to take a 9-3 lead, with Bickett and Williamson spiking kills, setter Denali Stonitsch dumping a set in the middle of the Dunlap defense, and the Eagles making three straight hitting errors.
Dunlap made a couple of little runs to get within 14-11 after a Rock Falls hitting error, but Taylor Reyna stuffed a block, then Sophia Moeller sandwiched a pair of aces around a Bickett block for a 19-11 lead. Lego added an ace, then Bickett had a kill and Williamson stuffed a block before a Dunlap serve went into the net for the final point.
The second set was back-and-forth to start, with a Bickett block making it 5-3 Rock Falls before the Eagles tied it with a tip-kill from Leah Pierce and an ace by Kendra Nachtrieb. Kills by Bickett and Udell were answered by kills from Teagan Sullivan and Pierce, but a block by Lego and consecutive kills by Udell made it 11-7 Rock Falls.
Lego spiked a kill, then slammed an overpass straight down before adding a tip-kill for a 14-9 lead. Rylee Johnson spiked a kill, then Bickett added a kill and an ace before another Udell kill made it 19-12 Rockets. Williamson tapped a kill, then Carli Kobbeman served an ace before another Lego slam on an overpass, this time smacking Dunlap’s Lucy Osman right in the face, for a 22-13 edge.
Dunlap called timeout and a visibly shaken Osman left the court, but she met with Lego at the net to shake hands after the match, as the Rock Falls senior wanted to make sure Osman was OK.
“I just think, ‘This is my ball, this is my chance,’” said Lego about the overpasses. “This is my last year here, and I just need to give it everything I’ve got, and if that ball comes over, I’m going to swing at you and I’m not afraid to do it. I just know I can get up there and prove to my team that I can make plays for us.”
The Eagles finally put together a run at that point, as Chloe Roberts got a block, then Sullivan spiked a kill before serving a pair of aces around two Rocket errors. A Nachtrieb block got Dunlap within 23-20, then a Roberts kill made it 24-21, but Bickett and Lego combined for one final stuff block to end the match.
“I’m very pleased that they came up with that stretch at the end of the second set, so it gives us hope. This team has the potential to be very good, it’s just putting the pieces together,” Dunlap coach Jennifer Bartlett said. “We served more aggressively toward the end of the second set. We were nervous our first set, and we finally started finding holes and trying to put it together. We’ve had issues in practice trying to find a good lineup, and I think the kids just got a little more comfortable toward the end.”
Along with the edge in kills and blocks at the net, the Rockets were also able to win more of the scramble points throughout the match, and that helped them keep the momentum during a few of those scoring runs.
“Coach [Sheila] Pillars loves to coach defense, so she teaches us to go get anything within reach, and I think we always go all out because of that,” Bickett said. “That’s what gets those 50-50 balls for us, and gets us points on those hustle plays.”
Bickett finished with four kills, three blocks and 10 digs, while Udell spiked four kills, and Williamson added two kills and two blocks. Stonitsch dished 16 assists, Kobbeman had 11 digs, Sophia Moeller served two aces, and Zoe Henson had six points and six digs for Rock Falls.
“We just keep motivating each other, constantly cheering each other on both on and off the court,’ Lego said of the key to success. “Just the immense trust and friendship and togetherness that we have, we’re all family here. We just are constantly involving each other and constantly doing stuff with each other, so that trust is always there.”
Sullivan had four kills, six points and two aces for Dunlap, while Price and Rena Zhang added three kills each; Zhang also stuffed a block. Roberts had two blocks and a kill, Mia Holmes dished six assists, Osman added three more, and Nachtrieb chipped in a kill, a block and a pair of aces.