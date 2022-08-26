Girls volleyball: Newman seizes control early, stifles late Sterling rally to claim three-set victory

STERLING – The Thursday night matchup between the Newman and Sterling girls volleyball teams promised to be an exciting and closely competitive one, with both teams returning top players from last season.
In front of a crowded gym at Newman High School, the crosstown rivals delivered exactly that, and it was Newman pulling out a 25-19, 20-25, 25-20 victory.
The host Comets (2-0) got off to a hot start in the first set, building a 10-3 lead on a Jess Johns spike. Later, they stretched the margin to 17-9, and overcame a 7-2 Sterling (1-1) run to win it.
“I think our back row did really well, and I think even the out-of-system balls we had, we were able to do something with them, and I think that’s what put us ahead,” Johns said.
The resilient Golden Warriors heated up in the second set, establishing a 16-10 lead after some early back-and-forth. The Comets answered with a run of their own, pulling within 22-20 on another Johns spike, but Sterling rattled off three unanswered points to end it and even the match score at 1-1.
“I thought the first and third game, I thought we played real aggressive, kind of stuck to our game plan, and just went and attacked them. We tried to keep the ball away from Grace [Egan] as much as possible, and get them out of system,” Newman coach Debbi Kelly said. “First game, I thought we did that real well, and third game, it was more us just picking up and getting more aggressive like we were the first game. The second game, we struggled a little bit with ... Sterling changed speeds up on us, and we had to make some adjustments, then they were the ones getting us out of the system. They missed some serves, that kind of slowed us down, but we regrouped for that third game.”
In the third set, Newman gained control midway through, seizing a 15-10 lead, then widening it to 21-14. The Golden Warriors drew within 23-19 with the help of Egan, but couldn’t quite finish the comeback.
“I just think some 50/50 balls [were the difference]. We weren’t able to pick up enough balls that were deflected off blocks, or some of the out-of-system stuff they were throwing over,” Sterling coach Dale Dykeman said. “We weren’t able to pick some of that up, and a lot of the out-of-system stuff we threw over, they were able to pick up. So I think those 50/50 balls or kind of that junky stuff is where they were able to pick more up than we were, and that was really the difference.”
Leading Newman were Johns with 17 digs and 10 kills, Kennedy Rowzee with nine kills and four blocks, and Molly Olson with 13 assists and 12 digs. Katie Grennan and Sam Ackman added seven digs apiece for the Comets.