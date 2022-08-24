Volleyball: Sterling opens season strong with road win over Dixon

DIXON – In an atmosphere more like the postseason than the season opener, the Sterling volleyball team pulled out a 25-18, 22-25, 25-20 win over Dixon on Tuesday night at Lancaster Gym.
With the gym full and the two student sections making plenty of noise, the Golden Warriors (1-0) battled back from a 20-19 deficit to score the final six points of the third set to get the win.
[ Photos from Sterling at Dixon volleyball ]
After a Grace Egan block tied the set 20-20, Olivia Melcher served consecutive aces, then Egan spiked back-to-back kills before a Dixon mis-hit sent Sterling to the win.
“The loud atmosphere and everything was great, and I think we had to rely on each other. We looked at each other and said we had to breathe, we had to trust ourselves. The first thing we had to do was get our feet to the serve receive, so we could get in system and get a kill,” Egan said. “We trusted Olivia on those serves. We told her, ‘You got this, let’s get them out of system so we can get a block up and get that momentum.’ She really carried us there at the end.”
Dixon (0-1) pushed the Warriors to the brink, taking the lead midway through the second set with kills by Elexa Varden and Ella Govig, then a pair of Sterling hitting errors. Joey Brumbly then ripped a kill and served an ace, and Govig put away an overpass to give Dixon a 19-14 lead.
“We wanted it so bad, and we knew what we had to do to win. We knew we had to be crisp, we knew we had to be on our toes, but if we ran those things, we knew we could keep pushing,” Govig said. “We had to do everything that we had practiced for so long, and we worked so hard, and it showed. We could’ve done a little bit more, and it would have been awesome to get the win, but I’m still really proud of us for the way we played tonight.”
Govig reeled off a pair of aces around a Morgan Hargrave kill for a 23-17 lead. Sterling fought back with an Egan kill and back-to-back aces, then Kirra Gibson rolled a kill over the net to get the Warriors within 23-22.
But consecutive hitting errors by Sterling closed it out for Dixon and forced the third set.
“We started to pick up our serves, and then when we got a bunch of kills in a row, we just got really excited and pumped up,” Brumbly said. “We were really excited for the match.”
“The second set was awesome,” Govig added. “Our energy was so high, we had the biggest crowd ever, it was our first game, a home game, and we wanted it so bad. It was awesome to play this match.”
Sterling led 12-6 early in the third set after back-to-back kills by Kathryn Rowzee and a Julia Thormeyer ace, but Dixon again fought back. Sydney Hargrave served an ace, and Sterling had a hitting error and two net violations in the span of three points.
Morgan Hargrave and Egan traded kills as Sterling led 16-13, but two more Warrior hitting errors and an over-the-shoulder roll shot for a kill by Sydney Hargrave got Dixon within 17-16.
Brumbly answered an Egan tip-kill, then two hitting errors by Sterling over the next three points gave Dixon the 20-19 lead before Sterling rallied to close it out.
“We just tried to put pressure on them, and minimize errors on our side, because that’s what got us down in the first place,” Sterling setter Delali Amankwa said about the final run. “We tried to stick together the whole time, even when we were down. We talked about that in practice the other day, when we had a rough practice, that we need to get through the adversity together.”
“We just lost our momentum when they started to get ahead there at he end, and we couldn’t catch up,” Brumbly said.
Egan finished with 21 kills, seven points, four aces and two blocks, and Amankwa dished 28 assists. Melcher served nine points and two aces, Katie Dittmar added eight points and two aces, and Rowzee spiked six kills for Sterling.
“It’s shocking how much energy everybody has that first match of the season,” Egan said. “We knew that they were going to fight, because we’re rivals and we live nearby. But we just played Warrior volleyball.”
Brumbly had five kills, six digs, six points and three aces, and Govig finished with five kills, two blocks and two aces. Sydney Hargrave had nine assists, eight points and 10 digs, Morgan Hargrave added four kills and 10 digs, and Hanna Lengquist chipped in six assists, five digs and four points.
“They’re probably some of the best competition that we’re going to face – they’re an amazing team – and I’m so happy that we fought with them, and how we did tonight,” Govig said. “We all played so well, and we played really good together, too, so that was awesome for our first game. I’m excited to see how the rest of the season goes, because I think it’s going to be pretty good.”