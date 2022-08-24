Volleyball: Sterling opens season strong with road win over Dixon

Sterling’s Katie Dittmar (13), Olivia Melcher (4) and Grace Egan (9) go up to block a shot by Dixon’s Joey Brumbly during their season-opening match Tuesday at Lancaster Gym. In an atmosphere more suited to the postseason than a season opener, the Golden Warriors pulled out a 25-18, 22-25, 25-20 win over the host Duchesses. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)