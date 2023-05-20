Girls track & field: Sterling’s Sotelo sits in first place in triple jump after state prelims

After the Class 2A preliminaries at the IHSA Girls Track & Field State Meet on Friday in Charleston, Sterling senior Alice Sotelo is right back where she finished last season.
After winning the triple jump title last year with a leap of 11.36 meters, Sotelo had nearly the same jump in prelims on Friday, posting 11.37 meters. That’s .31 meters ahead of second-place Abby Venhaus of Columbia (11.06), the only other jumper to exceed 11 meters on Day 1.
“It seemed like everyone was having an off day, I guess; everything seemed tough,” Sotelo said. “But that’s usually when I come into play; when everyone else is off, I’m usually having a good day.
“It honestly didn’t feel like a great jump – obviously it was, because it was better than my state-winning jump last year – but usually I can feel when it’s good, and it just didn’t feel like it. But it’s good that I’m in first, and now I’ll just keep pushing.”
With the prelim marks carrying over to the finals, Sotelo is in good shape to defend her 2022 title. But she knows that she can’t rest on her laurels, and will rely on her state experience to have one more strong day in the finals.
“Thats when I do my best, usually the last day and the last jump,” Sotelo said. “I’m very good with keeping my mentality straight and how it should be; even last year, I went into finals not worried about anything because I didn’t expect to win. Now I have this expectation, and I feel like I still have a strong mindset. It’s different, but still a little bit the same. I just have to go out and take care of what I can control.”
Having teammates alongside this weekend after being a solo act last year has made the experience even better. Even though none of the other Golden Warriors will be competing in the finals, just their presence and camaraderie is helping Sotelo stay loose and enjoy the moment.
“I’m focused, but not completely focused and shutting everything else out, and it’s because my team is here with me,” she said. “It’s great to have them here, because if you get too focused, you get anxious and start to think too much and it’s all downhill from there. I feel like having them here helps me stay at a good level of what I should be thinking about.”
Dixon senior Hannah Steinmeyer will run in two events Saturday, as she qualified for the finals in the 800 meters and the 4x800 relay. She just missed her PR with a 2:20.02 in the 800 to earn the seventh seed heading into finals, and even though she felt like she had a strong run, she still wants to improve in the final race of her career.
“I do feel like I have a little more in me, and tomorrow I have three hours between my races, so hopefully I can be rested and ready and go for a 2:17. I think it went really well today, and based on how everything went, I’m confident for tomorrow,” she said. “Being here last year made a huge difference. I was telling my coach that I feel like a completely different runner this year. Everything feels different: the track, my idea of the track, being comfortable with the competition. I’m running with confidence.”
She and teammates Kait Knipple, Kate Boss and Dani Lovett blazed through the 4x800, clocking a 9:57.81 to improve their sectional time by nearly three seconds. They’re seeded fifth out of 12 finalists, with the top nine earning medals.
“It was an awesome race, and it’s so fun to be with these girls,” Steinmeyer said. “We got a 10:02 last year in the prelims, so we know we can keep going faster. It was really fun to get that time today, but I definitely think we’ve got more to give and can drop even more time.”
Rock Falls’ Ariel Hernandez will also compete in the 3,200-meter run on Saturday.
Sterling also had several other competitors who did not advance to the finals. Kathryn Rowzee came closest in the shot put, finishing 13th; the top 12 moved on to finals. Her toss of 10.52 meters missed the cut by .11 meters. She also competed in the discus, but fouled on all three throws.
Anna Aulwes was 18th in the 100 hurdles in 16.39 seconds, and the 4x800 relay team of Rhylee Wade, Connie Ibarra, Delia Block and Kylie Nicklaus was also 18th in 10:13.76. Kaydence Weeks, Taah Liberty, Aulwes and Alivia Gibson ran to 20th in the 4x200 (1:48.08), and Anessa Johnson took 22nd in the 300 hurdles (49.35 seconds).
Johnson, Weeks, Aulwes and Liberty were 24th in the 4x100 (50.81 seconds), and Wade, Weeks, Block and Nicklaus placed 26th in the 4x400 (4:18.24). Finley Ryan missed opening height in the pole vault.
Rock Falls’ Kayla Hackbarth finished 15th in the discus with a toss of 30.71 meters, missing finals by three spots and .92 meters. The Rockets ran to 22nd in the 4x800 (10:25.57) with the team of Hana Ford, Ava Shank, Kat Scott and Gracie Rippy.
Dixon’s Olivia Cox placed 18th in the discus (29.41 meters).