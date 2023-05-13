Girls track & field: Several Cardinals, Hawks headed to state

WINNEBAGO – The Class 1A Winnebago Sectional was a bit of a redemption tour for the Forreston-Polo girls track & field team.
A couple of last year’s state qualifiers made it back to Charleston after recovering from offseason injuries, and two of their teammates managed to punch their tickets after just missing in 2022.
The Cardinals finished fourth as a team with 88 points, right behind Oregon, who took third with 89.5 points and will send three relays and three individuals to state. Winnebago won the team title (141), and Rockford Christian was second (92.5).
Forreston-Polo thrower Sydni Badertscher qualified in both the shot put and discus for the second straight season, and Letrese Buisker will also return to Charleston in the high jump and 300 hurdles. Both fought back on the long road to recovery after a summer spent recuperating together.
“There was a lot more pressure on me this year, just for the fact that I hurt my arm over the summer and I was out for 12 weeks, so coming back into this season it was really stressful and a lot of pressure to get back to where I was,” Baderstcher said. “And I couldn’t ask for a better team member than Letrese; she’s always by my side, and we push each other to the limits. This summer, she had surgery on her ankle, and I was out, so we were both recovering together and trying to make the best out of the situation we had, and I think that’s what we did.
“I think I could’ve done a lot better than I threw, but there’s always state.”
Badertscher took second in both events, tossing the shot 10.89 meters and the discus 31.41 meters. She credited her family, friends and even a few opposing coaches with helping her get back to state.
“It’s really great that I had my brother, Garett, by my side the entire time supporting me, and he’s just supported me through everything and I’m so grateful for him. My parents, they always support me through everything too,” she said. “And I just wanted to thank the Lena coaches, because we don’t have a throws coach for Forreston, and they’re there competing with us almost every meet, and they’re always helping me. They’ve been a huge help, Coach [Jerrid] Gift and his associate, and I just really appreciate everything they do for me.”
Buisker won the high jump with a leap of 1.47 meters, and took second in the 300 hurdles in 49.90 seconds.
“I wish the conditions were better so I could’ve shown the growth that I’ve had, because there’s been amazing growth since state last year,” Buisker said. “But I think tonight was still good, and I liked the outcome.”
She’ll have company in the high jump from teammate Ennen Ferris, who tied for second by clearing 1.42 meters. Ferris just missed out on advancing to state a year ago, and she also is fighting through her own injury. That made the state berth that much more satisfying.
“This whole season has been kind of off for me. I struggle with shin splints real bad, so I’ve been attending physical therapy two or three times a week to try to get ready. I actually had PT this morning; they put my shins in hot corn husk, if that says anything, all kinds of weird stuff,” she said. “Last year was my freshman year, and I just missed it by an inch, so it’s nice to do it this year. I have a brother downstate right now [in the IESA state meet], and he just won the high jump, so we’re a high-jumping family, I guess.”
“It was good to see her qualify, especially after last year when she almost made it,” Buisker said. “It feels good to have another teammate go down for high jump, especially.”
Autum Pritchard also advanced to state after coming oh so close last year. And after a disappointing third-place finish in the 100 early in the meet, she bounced back in a big way to qualify for state in the 200 (27.23 seconds) and 400 (1:01.45).
After the 400, she her eyes shone with tears of joy, as her Cardinals teammates mobbed her.
“That was a PR for me, and I just recently hit close to state, just a meet ago. It definitely makes up for not qualifying in the 100 – and I think it’s better, because I don’t think I would’ve placed in the 100 down there,” Pritchard said. “I was just thinking that everyone is going to be so happy for me. I have so many amazing friends just cheering me on, and my family, everyone. They watched me last year run this and I missed it by like .1, and I was thinking about that the whole time. At the start, I thought, ‘Deep breath in, then out, and let’s go!’ I’m so happy to do it, and so happy they got to see me make it this year.”
Hadley Lutz led a solid contingent from Oregon, winning the long jump before anchoring the runner-up 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams; she also just missed qualifying in the 200, finishing third in 27.28 seconds.
She soared 4.94 meters in the long jump on her final leap of prelims, and that carried through to the victory.
“It was pressure [as the top seed], but I was just trying to keep doing my thing. I scratched most of my jumps, but I got one good one in to make it to finals, and that was my best of the night,” she said.
She teamed with Rylie Robertson, Miranda Ciesiel and Ava Wight to run a 51.74 in the 4x100, then joined Lexi Ebert, Ciesiel and Wight to clock a 1:49.78 in the 4x200. They finished behind Rockford Christian in both events, but both of those times are below the state qualifying marks.
“That kind of gave us something to drive for, knowing that we were that close and we can get it,” Lutz said. “We only wanted to see Rockford Christian in front of us and that’s it, and we kept it like that, so it was a good run.”
Sonya Plescia continued her strong season in the pole vault, clearing 2.91 meters to easily win the title. She later teamed with Jennica Ciesiel, Grace Tremble and Skylar Bishop to take third in the 4x400, and their time of 4:14.17 was well under the state qualifying mark.
“It felt pretty good. It was one of my better jumps, so that was nice,” Plescia said about vaulting in wet conditions. “I was hoping to clear 10 feet, because I did it the other day in practice, but I guess I can save that for state.”
Sophia Stender will also compete next weekend in Charleston, as she took second in the 100 hurdles in 16.75 seconds. She earned the berth with her runner-up finish, and was only .02 seconds behind the state qualifying time.
“I would’ve liked to run faster, just a little bit too high over the hurdle, but I’m glad to qualify and just get to prove myself at state. I can try again next week to do better for myself,” said Stender, who just missed advancing in the 300 hurdles with a third-place finish in 50.17 seconds. “Definitely some rest next week, then some more fine-tuning and tweaking. But I’m excited to go to state, for sure.”