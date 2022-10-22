Girls tennis: Dixon doubles duo ends season at state

After winning three matches on Day 1 of the IHSA girls tennis state meet, Dixon’s doubles team of senior Leah Kuehl and sophomore Grace Ferguson lost their fourth-round consolation match on Friday.
The Duchesses duo started with a first-round loss Thursday, then bounced back to win the first three consolation matches to advance to Day 2.
But Kuehl and Ferguson fell 6-2, 6-0 to Danville’s Anna Houpt and Lexi Ellis in their first match Friday to end their season.
Houpt and Ellis went on to win their next two matches in straight sets, and will play in the consolation semifinals on Saturday.