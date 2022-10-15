Dixon duo headed to state; three other locals still alive for berth

Dixon’s Leah Kuehl and Grace Ferguson have qualified for the Class 1A Girls Tennis State Meet, while three other locals are still alive with the chance to earn berths.
At the 1A Rochelle Sectional on Friday, the top-seeded Duchesses won a pair of matches after receiving a first-round bye. Kuehl and Ferguson defeated Belvidere’s Jennifer Espinoza and Nikki Cortez 6-0, 6-0 in the second round, then topped Boylan’s Jeeya Amin and Aldyn Olson 6-0, 6-1 in the third round to advance to the semifinals, assuring them a berth at state. They will face Sycamore’s Madyson Block and Becca Allen in the semifinals on Saturday.
Dixon’s other doubles team of Arielle Tefiku and Siena Kemmeren also received a first-round bye before defeating Freeport’s Addie Long and Nicole Ocon 6-3, 6-1 in the second round. But they lost 6-1, 6-0 to Elise Pecora and Elizabeth Fitzgerald of Boylan in the third round.
Both Dixon singles players also started with byes. Addison Arjes then topped Rochelle’s Abby Tarvestad 6-1, 6-1 in the second round before falling in a heartbreaker to Boylan’s Emily Kielty in the third round, 6-2, 7-6 (4). Teammate Leah Stees lost her second-round match 6-3, 6-0 to Boylan’s GiGi DeGennaro.
At the 1A Geneseo Sectional, nobody played their third-round match, and there was even a second-round match still to be contested in singles.
Sterling’s Ellie Aitken followed her first-round bye with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Richwoods’ Lauryn Hudson in the second round, and will face Peoria Notre Dame’s Niamh Hinderliter in the third round, with a state berth on the line. Teammate Layla Tablante had a first-round bye and didn’t finish her second-round match against Newman’s Emma Oswalt.
Oswalt defeated Princeton’s Kailee Winner 6-3, 6-2 in the first round to advance to the match against Tablante. Newman’s Maria Ardis lost 7-5, 6-3 to Galesburg’s Divine Diasilua in the first round.
In doubles play, Sterling’s Leticia Caudillo and Emma Trader beat Kewanee’s Whitney Minton and Rachel DeRycke 6-2, 6-1 in the first round, but lost 6-0, 6-2 to Dunlap’s Leah Meghrian and Sophie Muir in the second round. The Golden Warriors’ Eva Dillon and Riley Dunn defeated Kewanee’s Natalie Maxon and Harper Gillespie 6-3, 6-0 in the first round before falling to Dunlap’s Emily Klemens and Alassea Michel 6-1, 6-0 in the second round.
Newman’s Julia Rhodes and Emily Beattie lost 6-0, 6-0 to Richwoods’ Julia Wojtowicz and Olivia Reynolds in the second round following a first-round bye, while Emmy Burger and Sarah Murray also received a bye before losing 6-0, 6-0 to Alleman’s Kate Rector and Annie Rouse in the second round.
Play continues at both sectionals on Saturday, with the top four finishers in both the singles and doubles brackets advancing to the state meet next weekend in the Chicago suburbs.