Girls swimming: 2022 preview capsules

Byron Tigers co-op
Coach: Adam Gura (4th year)
Last year’s record: 12-0 (Independent Conference champions, Sectional champions)
Top returning athletes: Audrey Kilmer (200 free, 200 IM, 100 back); Madi Groharing (200 IM, 100 fly, 500 free); Addy Bausman (dive); Emily Marshal (50 and 100 free); Rylie Vatch (200 free, 100 breast); Lily Swiech (100 fly, 200 IM, 100 breast); Ainsley Hale (50 free, 100 free)
Top new athlete: Ady Basler-Heather (100 free, 100 back)
Worth noting: “The Tiger co-op seeks to defend its sectional title with a strong returning group.” – Coach Gura
Morrison Fillies co-op
Coach: Chelsea Brewer (10th year)
Last year’s record: 3rd in conference, 4th at sectional
Top returning athletes: Schyon Drolema, Sr. (sprint freestyle and IM); Landri Harmon, Sr. (back, mid-distance freestyle); BayLeigh Brewer (breast, sprint freestyle)
Top new athlete: Paige LaShelle, Fr. (back, freestyle)
Worth noting: “We are in a season of growth. We are adding some new faces and bringing back some old ones, and are excited to set and exceed goals this season.” – Coach Brewer
Sterling Water Warriors co-op
Coach: Karina Austin (1st year); John Berge (dive coach)
Last year’s record: 6-3 (3rd in conference)
Top returning athletes: Kate Austin, So. (Freestyle); Madison Austin, So. (Freestyle); Sammie Knox, So. (Butterfly); Payton Purdy, Jr. (Backstroke)
Worth noting: “Our girls put in good work in and out of the pool this summer, and are excited to compete. We are focusing on technique, and expect much growth this season!” – Coach Austin