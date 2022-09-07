September 06, 2022
Shaw Local
Girls Swimming | Sauk Valley News

Girls swimming: 2022 preview capsules

By Ty Reynolds

Sterling's Madison Austin takes a breath while competing in the 100-meter freestyle at a meet in Byron last season. (Earleen Hinton)

Byron Tigers co-op

Coach: Adam Gura (4th year)

Last year’s record: 12-0 (Independent Conference champions, Sectional champions)

Top returning athletes: Audrey Kilmer (200 free, 200 IM, 100 back); Madi Groharing (200 IM, 100 fly, 500 free); Addy Bausman (dive); Emily Marshal (50 and 100 free); Rylie Vatch (200 free, 100 breast); Lily Swiech (100 fly, 200 IM, 100 breast); Ainsley Hale (50 free, 100 free)

Top new athlete: Ady Basler-Heather (100 free, 100 back)

Worth noting: “The Tiger co-op seeks to defend its sectional title with a strong returning group.” – Coach Gura

Byron co-op's Audrey Kilmer swims the anchor leg of the 400-yard freestyle relay during the IHSA State Swimming Championship preliminaries at FMC Natatorium in Westmont on Nov. 12, 2021. (Sandy Bressner - sbressner@shawmedia.com)

Morrison Fillies co-op

Coach: Chelsea Brewer (10th year)

Last year’s record: 3rd in conference, 4th at sectional

Top returning athletes: Schyon Drolema, Sr. (sprint freestyle and IM); Landri Harmon, Sr. (back, mid-distance freestyle); BayLeigh Brewer (breast, sprint freestyle)

Top new athlete: Paige LaShelle, Fr. (back, freestyle)

Worth noting: “We are in a season of growth. We are adding some new faces and bringing back some old ones, and are excited to set and exceed goals this season.” – Coach Brewer

Sterling Water Warriors co-op

Coach: Karina Austin (1st year); John Berge (dive coach)

Last year’s record: 6-3 (3rd in conference)

Top returning athletes: Kate Austin, So. (Freestyle); Madison Austin, So. (Freestyle); Sammie Knox, So. (Butterfly); Payton Purdy, Jr. (Backstroke)

Worth noting: “Our girls put in good work in and out of the pool this summer, and are excited to compete. We are focusing on technique, and expect much growth this season!” – Coach Austin

