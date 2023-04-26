Oregon scores in each half to top Sterling

STERLING – After spending much of the first half in Sterling’s end of the field, Oregon took the lead into halftime of a nonconference game Monday afternoon at Roscoe Eades Stadium.

Then after a second goal less than two minutes into the second half, the Hawks spent the rest of the game defending against a Golden Warrior comeback in a 2-0 victory.

[ Photos from Oregon at Sterling girls soccer ]

Anna Stender gave Oregon (7-2-2) a 1-0 lead with 21:39 left before halftime, chasing down a Teagan Champley pass on the right wing and booting it past Sterling goalkeeper Mireya Lopez.

“That’s something we work on a lot, going up the line and then getting that cut ball into the center,” said Stender, who moved back to play goalkeeper in the second half. “The key was looking for the through passes and finding where their openings were so you split right through to get that pass from your teammate.”

The Hawks out-shot Sterling 8-3 in the first half; all three of the Warriors’ shots were on goal, and half of Oregon’s were.

After the break, it was another long pass from Champley up the field that turned into a goal. This time, Alyssa Mowry chased it down on the left wing and punched a shot into the net as Lopez charged out of the goal mouth to try and stop the 1-on-1 breakaway.

Sterling’s Michelle Diaz and Oregon’s Alyssa Mowry (6) work for control of the ball Monday in Sterling. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

“I was really just thinking ‘I hope that goes in the correct spot and gets in the goal,’” Mowry said of the shot from about 15 years out. “The second half, that goal, we were really just trying to beat the defenders with those through balls and chase them down.

“Anna actually told us to get another goal, just so she didn’t have all the pressure on her in goal if they scored one.”

After falling behind 2-0 with 38 minutes left to play, the Warriors (1-16) put some pressure on Oregon’s defense as they tried to rally. Olivia Turner moved up from fullback to forward, and Lainey Block moved to an attacking role in the midfield, resulting in a few more scoring chances for the Warriors.

“I just changed things up a little bit, to see if we could attack more,” Sterling coach Raul Sanchez said. “Turner came up from the back line and went to play forward a little bit, because she adds a lot of physicality and speed and the urge to win; she’s hungry for that goal. I switched Lainey back from forward to attacking mid; she’s a big part of our team progressing the ball forward and trying to get it to Turner.”

That adjustment, coupled with the Hawks packing things in a little more with the two-goal lead, allowed Sterling to keep the ball in the Oregon end of the field for a good chunk of the second half. But the Warriors were unable to break through, as a few passes into the center were kicked away by Oregon defenders, and a couple of shots were off-target or deflected away.

“I think we were just trying to communicate more. We realized that in the first half, we were just kicking the ball and it wasn’t getting us anywhere. So we tried to connect our passes more to get the ball moving down the field,” Turner said. “We just missed a few shots; I had one where I was right there, and I just didn’t kick it hard enough.

“We just have to keep trying hard. Stuff like that’s going to happen, but we can’t get our heads down. It was only 2-0, and we could’ve come back, we just needed to get a couple of shots to find the net.”

Sterling’s Olivia Turner handles the ball against Oregon on Monday. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

Oregon finished with 17 shots, including seven on goal, while Sterling had eight shots, with four on target. Hawk keepers Sarah Eckardt (3 saves) and Stender (1 save) combined for a clean sheet.

“We pulled back some of our offense and played more defense-minded [in the second half]. We were missing two of our defenders today, but I think the defense did a good job,” Mowry said. “They always get it up the field and into the perfect places for our offense, so we can get going up the field as well.”

Lopez made five saves, with one coming on a point-blank shot midway through the second half that she blocked with both hands as she came out from the goal mouth.

Sanchez applauded the effort form his team, especially the intensity with which they responded to the second Oregon goal.

“It’s always 0-0. We always strive to win, no matter what. We strive to give 100% no matter what,” he said. “No matter the outcome or what team we’re playing, it doesn’t matter, we’re going to keep on trying to fight.”