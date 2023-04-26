Girls soccer: Dixon outshoots Oregon in PKs for BNC win

OREGON – In a game between two evenly matched teams, it wasn’t a surprise that Tuesday’s Big Northern Conference contest between Dixon and Oregon came down to penalty kicks.
After the Hawks took the lead by burying their first PK, the Duchesses bounced back and made their third and fourth PKs, then got a stop from sophomore goalkeeper Maddy McLane on Oregon’s final shot to win 2-1 at Oregon Park West.
Senior Sydney Chesley scored the equalizer in PKs for Dixon (7-5, 5-1 BNC), then junior Carlie Cook knocked home the go-ahead goal, finding the lower left-hand corner of the net after Oregon keeper Anna Stender got her hands on it but couldn’t knock it away.
“I was looking to the right, and I purposely tried to kick it to the left side,” Cook said about her PK strategy. “For the longest time, ever since I was little, my dad has always told me to kick it at the corners – and I’ve always ended up kicking it at the goalie. Well, today I told myself, ‘Come on, corners!’ and I luckily got the shot right in that corner.”
Stender scored the first goal in PKs before taking her spot in goal for Oregon (7-3-2, 4-2 BNC). After she hit hers, Dixon’s Avery Burmeister – who had the Duchesses’ goal in regulation – had her shot bang off the crossbar.
McLane then stopped the shot of Oregon’s Alyssa Mowry – who also scored in regulation – but Hanna Lengquist’s PK again went off the crossbar. The next two Oregon kickers, Aniyah Sarver and Mya Engelkes, saw their shots go over the crossbar, while Chesley and Cook knocked theirs home for a 2-1 edge.
Kenna Wubbena stepped up for the final shot for the Hawks, and kept hers on frame – but McLane knocked it away to secure the Dixon win.
“I just told myself, ‘I have to save it!’ I did not want that second one to go in at all, and then I was able to stop the last one too,” McLane said. “It’s pretty stressful, but I love being back there. I’m confident in myself back there.”
It was a fitting conclusion to an entertaining back-and-forth game. Dixon controlled possession for most of the first half, with Oregon finally getting a few more offensive opportunities in the latter stages.
Burmeister broke the scoreless tie less than three minutes into the second half, stealing the ball in the left corner and booting a kick across the face of the goal; it got through a couple of Oregon defenders and past Stender before eventually trickling into the lower right-hand corner of the net for a 1-0 lead with 37:07 to play.
That’s when the Hawks started to press their attack a little more, and came up with a couple point-blank scoring chances.
The first one came with about 20 minutes left on a scramble in front of the Dixon goal, as McLane tried to corral the bouncing ball, but it popped out of her hands and into a scrum of players from both teams. After it rattled around for a few seconds, McLane managed to cover it up and keep the 1-0 lead intact.
“I was panicking, yeah. I was really scared, thinking ‘Where did the ball go?!’ But my defenders are really good, and I know I could count on them to get it if I couldn’t find it,” she said. “And I knew that just because one went in later, we weren’t going to shut down. We were going to keep going to the end.”
Less than five minutes later, Oregon took advantage of an opportunity. As the ball went to the left of the goal, McLane moved over to that post, but the ball ended up back in the middle of the field, and Mowry was right there to boot it into the goal and tie the score 1-1 with 15:37 remaining.
“We were fighting hard the entire time, even when we let one sneak in,” Oregon coach Seger Larson said. “We got it back, and we had a couple opportunities down there, for sure; we could’ve won the game in regulation, they could’ve won the game in regulation. It just came down to PKs today.”
Stender also made some big saves down the stretch to preserve the tie and help force overtime. After Sarah Eckardt saved all six shots on goal in the first half, Stender saved six of the seven shots in the second half and overtime after Eckardt moved up to the forward position.
“It’s just throw your body at it, do whatever you need to stop the ball and keep your team in the game,” Stender said. “I think it’s great to play a game like this, because not only is it good competition, but I think it really makes us improve as a team. Playing against better teams allows us to work on getting offensively and defensively ahead of everybody.”
Neither team scored in the 10-minute overtime period, leading to the PK shootout.
Dixon out-shot Oregon 20-6, including 9-0 in the first half; 13 of the Duchesses’ shots were on goal, and three of the Hawks’ were on frame. McLane made two saves in regulation, then the two big ones in the shootout.
“We always want to stick together and have great teamwork, especially at those times when we get a little stressed,” Cook said. “Once we stick together, we’re great. If we work as a team, then we’ll win. That’s what it takes.”
In the end, it was too little offense and the PKs that stung the Hawks again. Larson said it’s been a bit of an issue for his team the past couple of seasons, but he and Stender both believe that it’s something that will continue to improve.
“I think we just need to work on getting those shots and putting them in the goal, especially with our PKs,” Stender said. “When it comes down to that, you have to get it in. Making those, getting confidence, that’s going to help us with everything else.”
“We’ve struggled over the last two years in penalty kicks; Anna’s done great, she has not missed a penalty kick, so I put her up first to set the tone,” Larson said. “But in the game, we struggled controlling the ball being on the ground; Dixon did a better job at that than us. But no matter what, we kept fighting and pushing, and it just didn’t go our way at the end.”