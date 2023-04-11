Girls soccer: Burmeister goal, McLane shutout lead Dixon past Harlem

DIXON – One unassisted first-half goal from Avery Burmeister and a Maddy McLane shutout were all the Dixon Duchesses needed in a 1-0 nonconference win against the Harlem Huskies on Monday at A.C. Bowers Field.
Burmeister’s game-deciding goal was scored in the first 20 minutes of regulation. After Dixon got the early lead, McLane and the Duchesses’ defense took care of the rest.
[ Photos from Dixon vs. Harlem girls soccer ]
“I think we definitely kept going after the ball; even if we did lose possession, we kept on going after it,” Burmeister said. “I think what helped me a lot was just staying up there and following the play, so that I was there in time to kick it.”
Harlem managed a few shots on goal in the final two minutes, as it desperately tried to tie the game and force overtime, but Dixon’s defense had answers for everything. McLane recorded 10 saves in a shutout goalie performance.
“I think Dixon checked to the ball more often than we did, and got the ball out of the air more than we did. And those are the things that we are working on each practice to try to improve on,” Harlem coach Brad Blecker said. “So this was a good teaching moment, for sure, to be able to show our group of kids how they can do better.”
After suffering blowout losses to Alleman and Geneseo in the first two games of the season, the Duchesses have started to turn things around, posting a 3-1-1 record over their last five games; the tie turned into a win in the second round of a penalty-kick shootout at the Princeton tournament this past weekend.
The three wins in regulation have all been 1-0 decisions, and Burmeister has scored all three of those goals. The Princeton game was a 1-1 tie before going into PKs, meaning the Duchesses have relied on a strong defense to pick up those victories.
For Burmeister, that’s a credit to the improved team chemistry.
“There’s more chemistry than there was toward the beginning of the season, and I think we have many more wins to come,” she said.