Girls soccer: Danica Scoma’s super hat-trick lifts La Salle-Peru past Sterling

STERLING – In a windy, frigid nonconference road game against Sterling on Saturday morning, La Salle-Peru junior forward Danica Scoma had a game to remember.
After a mostly quiet first half for both teams, Scoma scored the first goal with 11 seconds left. Then, in the first nine minutes of the second half, she scored three more goals, leading the Cavaliers to a 4-0 win – their third straight.
From the opening kickoff, L-P’s defense was locked in. In the first half, it conceded just two shots on goal. In the second half, it allowed zero.
With just over seven minutes left before halftime, Sterling had its first real opportunity to score as sophomore Tatiana Ibarra took a pass from center field and lined up a shot toward the right side of the goal.
But L-P senior goalie Aurora Reed was in perfect position, scooping the low-arcing shot about a foot from the ground to keep the game scoreless.
About two minutes later, Golden Warriors senior Itzel Hernandez took the ball away from a Cavs player deep inside their own territory, then kicked a nice pass ahead to senior teammate Olivia Turner, who launched another low shot toward the right side of the goal. But Reed was there for the save once again, falling to her knees as she corralled the speeding ball.
With 11 seconds left in the half, Scoma broke free down the left side of the field, faked out the goalie, then buried a shot in the back right of the net for a 1-0 L-P lead.
“I remember getting an assist from my defense, [Abigail Poole] took it all the way up, and I just kind of felt like it was going to come to me,” Scoma said. “I took it around the defender, she was trying to push me out of the way. They’re a really tough defense to get around, very strong in that region, and I just kind of changed my pace a bit, went as fast as I could, and I saw the keeper come out, so I tapped it to the corner. It was really a relief.”
In the first 27 seconds of the second half, Scoma scored again, dribbling past a defender for another open look, then finding the back right of the net once more.
Scoma floated in a ball from fairly deep barely four minutes later to give L-P a 3-0 lead, then scored again with 31:27 to go, finding a crease up the middle near the goalie box to make it 4-0 Cavs.
“Scoring in the first 30 seconds, I was pretty proud of myself. It was just kind of set up perfectly. I took my chance, and I got it,” Scoma said. “It definitely was [momentum-building getting that late first-half goal], just that extra little motivation kind of pushed me. I definitely think that for my teammates also, their spirits were livened up, and I think we had the chemistry going all the way down the field.”
The Warriors moved the ball into Cavs territory several times in the last 30 minutes but never got a clean shot off on goal.
L-P outshot Sterling 17-2 in the game.
Poole finished with two assists for the Cavs.
Reed recorded two saves for L-P, while junior Mireya Lopez made 13 saves for Sterling.
“I think the defense did a pretty good job overall. We were lucky enough to have the wind in the first half, and that helped out the back line a little bit,” Sterling coach Raul Sanchez said. “In the second half we were playing against the wind, so we made a couple mistakes with that and helped them score a little bit more.”