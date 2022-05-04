Area roundup: Dixon, Oregon girls soccer pick up shutout wins

The Dixon girls soccer team defeated Mendota 2-0 on Tuesday in a nonconference game.
Katie Drew scored a goal and dished an assist, and Carlie Cook also scored for the Duchesses. Rylee Pfoutz had an assist, and goalkeeper Madeline McLane made nine saves in net.
Oregon 2, Genoa-Kingston 0: The Hawks pitched a shutout on the road in a Big Northern Conference contest.
Mya Engelkes and Kenna Wubbena scored goals for the Hawks (9-7-2, 4-3 BNC), and Mariah Drake and Sophie Stender dished assists. Taylar Rufer had six saves in goal.
United Township 7, Sterling 0: The Golden Warriors suffered a shutout on the road in their Western Big 6 season finale.