Girls soccer: Dixon takes 1-0 lead into halftime, scores two goals late to fend off Oregon

DIXON – The Dixon and Oregon girls soccer teams played a tightly-contested Big Northern Conference game Tuesday evening up until the last 10 minutes, when the Duchesses scored two goals to pull away for a 3-1 home win at Sauk Valley Community College.
Freshman midfielder/forward Carlie Cook put Dixon on the scoreboard in the first few minutes, taking a cross-goal pass from senior midfielder/forward Rylee Pfoutz on the left side of the goal and burying it in the back left of the net for a 1-0 lead.
“They always teach us to crash the goal after, just in case the goalie doesn’t catch it,” Cook said. “There was a corner kick and I was ready, and I thought the other team was going to block it, but they missed it and I was right there ready for it.”
The Duchesses held a slight advantage in time of possession in the first half, and nearly extended their lead with about five minutes to go when sophomore defender Emily Smith lofted a penalty-kick ball up near the middle of the crossbar. But Oregon senior goalkeeper Taylar Rufer leapt into the air, tipped the ball down and caught it just short, keeping the Dixon lead at 1-0 heading into halftime.
Dixon held a slight advantage in first-half shots on goal as well, outpacing Oregon 6-4.
The Hawks threatened to score midway through the second half when junior midfielder Alyssa Mowry got an open look from the right side of the field, but Dixon junior goalkeeper Hanna Lengquist made a leaping save of her own, catching the ball near the top right of the net.
The Duchesses attempted a few more shots on goal in the second half, breaking through twice in the last 10 minutes. With about seven minutes to go, sophomore midfielder/forward Katie Drew snuck a low shot past Rufer into the back left of the net.
With about five minutes left, Pfoutz took a pass from Drew and knocked it into the back right of the net, extending the Dixon lead to a comfortable 3-0.
“It’s pretty common. This is what’s happened a couple games now,” Pfoutz said about the Duchesses’ offense breaking through in the second half. “We just get used to how they’re playing, and we realize what we need to do in the second half. Usually, it’s like our passes get more accurate as we go into the game, and the shots are a lot more open, and it’s a lot less cluttered on the field.”
Oregon freshman midfielder Anna Stender answered in the final minute, burying a shot in the right side of the goal to prevent the shutout, but the Hawks ran out of time to complete a comeback.
“The biggest difference was, we came out a little slow and whiffed on a ball that was going across the box, and they scored in the first few minutes of the game,” Oregon coach Seger Larson said. “Other than that, it was pretty even throughout the rest of the game until we let that second goal in. Once that second goal went in, we kind of dropped our heads. We’ve given up goals in the last 10 minutes too often now and lost games.”
Lengquist finished with 11 saves for the Duchesses.
Rufer had seven saves for the Hawks.
“We’re just taking it one step at a time, one game at a time. We lost a lot of good players, but a lot of younger kids have stepped up, and we’re all working together,” Pfoutz said. “As the season goes on, we’re making those extra passes, moving the ball a lot more, and getting better. Trying to hold that conference title that we’ve had for a couple years now and keep the program the way it is.”