Girls soccer: Oregon offense explodes in win over Pecatonica

OREGON – After relying on its defense in the last six games, the Oregon girls soccer team exploded on offense Monday evening, defeating Pecatonica 10-1 in a nonconference game at Oregon Park West.
Hadley Lutz knocked in a penalty kick with 24:15 left in the first half, and that seemed to open the floodgates for the Hawks. Anna Stender added a goal just three minutes later, and Sophie Stender added another with 19:45 left in the half for a lightning-fast 3-0 lead.
“I think we moved the ball around a little better, and we saw more openings and got passes to the open players,” Oregon sophomore Kenna Wubbena said. “Everybody really contributed today, and so many people who sometimes don’t even play offense were being able to score goals, make passes, play up top. It was fun.”
It was just the third time this season Oregon (6-2-2) has scored more than two goals in a game; their previous season high had been four, with a pair of 4-0 wins among their first three contests.
Lutz’s goal came after she was taken down in the halfback box. She lined up the PK and ripped it past the Pecatonica goalkeeper and into the left side of the net.
Anna Stender also booted her shot into the left side of the net, with her goal coming with 21:18 left in the half. Sophie Stender scored after her shot was deflected by a Pec defender right back to her, and she lofted it over the keeper’s head for a 3-0 lead.
Alyssa Mowry found the net for Oregon’s next two goals. She made a run up the right side of the box and converted a pretty pass from Gracie Prose with 13:08 left in the half. Not even three minutes later, she went up and over the Pec keeper with a shot, again from the right side, this time after receiving a pass from Mya Engelkes, to give the Hawks a 5-0 lead with 10:30 left in the first half.
“It was very nice to see just a wider range of people scoring goals, and see everyone play their best today,” Mowry said. “I don’t think we’ve won by more than five in a while, so it was really nice to get that.
“This is a newer team for us – every year is a new team – but I feel like today we really played together, everyone filled their role, and everyone did great.”
The Hawks took a 6-0 lead into the break after Lutz ripped a direct kick from the left side of the box all the way to the right side of the goal mouth, and Wubbena shot it past the keeper with 2:36 left in the first half.
“Its was nice trying to kind of work on some things today,” Oregon coach Seger Larson said. “We’ve had a hard time scoring as of late. We’ve been playing great games and have a lot of shutouts, but then just getting the ball in front of the goal and kicking it right to the keeper. So not relying one person to run our offense is a good sign.”
Mowry connected with Wubbena three-and-a-half minutes into the second half for a 7-0 lead, booting a pass from the right side toward the left goal post; Wubbena tipped the ball past the Pec keeper for her second score. That cut the time remaining in half.
Oregon started subbing in new players and moving others around, but still kept the pressure on. Sophie Stender’s shot from the right side went into the goal with 13:49 left when the Pec fullback slid at it to try and knock it away, then Mowry’s centered pass was knocked in by Pec for a second own goal with 12:44 to play.
Anna Stender closed out the scoring for the Hawks when she knocked in a loose rebound in front of the goal with 7:45 remaining. Teagan Champley’s shot hit the crossbar and bounced back to Stender, who scooted a shot past a fullback and Pec’s keeper.
“For sure, keeping the possession was key, just keeping the ball on the other side of the field, not really letting it get down on our side,” Wubbena said. “Not having to play a lot of defense means we’ve got more chances to score.”
Pecatonica scored with 4:18 to play to avoid the shutout.
Oregon opened the season with three wins and a tie in its first four games, then went 1-2 in a span of three days between April 9-12, including an overtime shootout loss to Winnebago. But the Hawks came into Monday’s game fresh off the Harvard Tournament title on Saturday, and did not let that emotional high affect them against Pec.
“We were really happy about winning the Harvard tournament, but I think we did a great job coming out today and focusing,” Mowry said. “It was a good game.”