Girls soccer: Lone strike sinks Sterling against Orion-Sherrard

STERLING – Once again finding itself battling an opponent and the elements, the Sterling girls soccer team lost a nonconference game 1-0 against Orion-Sherrard on a windy Thursday afternoon at Roscoe Eades Stadium.
With sustained winds near 30 mph, and gusts up to 50 mph or higher, the Golden Warriors and United played a back-and-forth game that saw the ball move erratically thanks to the heavy breeze.
“I’m real pleased with the quality of play we had, given the wind and those 50 mph gusts, to be able to connect as many passes as we did,” Orion-Sherrard coach Rick Kline said. “I was real happy about that. It’s hard to do that anytime, but today, boy oh boy. We’re not used to turf, we’re sure not used to 50 mph winds, and to overcome all of that was good to see.”
Sterling (1-11-1) lost to Orion-Sherrard 5-0 at the Princeton tournament this past Saturday, then followed that up with their first win of the season, a 1-0 victory over LaSalle-Peru thanks to senior co-captain Chelsey Chatters’ goal.
Coach Raul Sanchez was happy to see how his team reacted to seeing Orion-Sherrard again; the teams will play for a third time in a week at Orion on Saturday, as part of a triangular with Rock Island after United Township called off its tournament.
“I am extremely happy with the way we played,” Sanchez said. “We played Orion in the Princeton tournament last weekend, and we lost 5-0. So now 1-0, that’s improvement. I thought the ball movement was pretty good, and the back line held together pretty good.”
With the wind coming from behind them and to their left, the Golden Warriors controlled possession for much of the first half. But the Orion-Sherrard back line and goalkeeper Kendal Maynard kept Sterling from scoring, and the United managed to knock in a shot on a counter attack in the 31st minute.
After Sterling keeper Keira Ramirez stopped an Orion-Sherrard shot, the United were able to control the kick back out of the box, and Rokia Clauss lofted a 30-yard shot up into the wind and dropped it into the goal just over the head of Ramirez with 9:52 left in the first half.
After that, Orion-Sherrard (7-4) managed to keep Sterling at bay for the rest of the first half, then with the wind at their back in the second half, the United were able to control the ball and keep the Warriors from mounting any strong scoring chances.
“We didn’t put much on the scoreboard, but I felt like we had the majority of possession and took more shots,” Kline said. “At the same time, we’re real pleased, I think that was six or seven freshmen that we started out there, and those girls are just growing in the game like crazy. I’m real proud of their progress and just their growth in the game, it’s a beautiful thing.
“That was two freshmen and sophomore in the back, and a freshman right ahead of them, so three freshmen and a sophomore who I just thought played remarkably smart, strong, solid defense and kept them off the board, so that’s a good sign.”
Orion-Sherrard outshot Sterling 10-4, including 5-2 on goal. Ramirez made four saves, and Maynard stopped both shots on frame by the Warriors.
Sanchez was happy with both the offense and defense he saw from his team, and continues to be excited about the growth and improvement that he’s seeing from the Warriors on a daily basis.
“I’m real proud of the way the girls were pressing the ball, and then were causing turnovers and were able to capitalize and keep possession off of those,” he said. “Of course the weather had something to do with the game today, so the passes weren’t as accurate, but I thought we played a good game.
“And we talked earlier in the season that we’re emphasizing the back row more, and I think they did a phenomenal job, especially with Olivia Turner back there. She’s solid, and our defense was very good today.”