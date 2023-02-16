Girls bowling: 2 local seniors ready to finish careers at state tournament

The state tournament veteran and a rookie making her first trip in her final season. It will be a weekend to remember for Oregon’s Ava Wight and Dixon’s Grace DeBord.
Those two local seniors will compete at the IHSA State Tournament on Friday and Saturday at The Cherry Bowl in Rockford, as they both finish their high school careers on the state’s biggest stage.
Wight is back at state again, as she will be the first Oregon boy or girl to compete three times. She’s sure her past experience will help her not only perform well, but be able to enjoy her final high school tournament.
“Third time there, and I think that it’s going to help a lot. I know what it takes to get to the second day, and that’s ideally my goal. I’d love to place in the top 12, but it’s just about making it to the second day,” she said. “I’ve seen a lot of these girls that are going to be there many times, so I know that the way they’re bowling isn’t going to freak me out too much. Of course I want to do well, and maybe do better than them, but I’ve got to focus first of all on Friday. The goal is to just make it to Saturday, and then I can worry about where I’m going to place.
“But it’s definitely easier to have fun and keep from getting stressed out because I’ve been there before. I will really enjoy this year, because it is my senior year and it’s going to be the last tournament as an Oregon Hawk.”
Wight was red hot in the morning session Saturday at the Dundee-Crown Sectional, where she rolled games of 223, 275 and 265 for a 763 series to break her own program record of 729 set last season. She cooled off in the afternoon but still finished with a six-game total of 1,312 to claim the fourth of five individual state qualifying spots.
At state, she wants to get into the same mindset from the morning at sectionals.
“Sometimes I put too much pressure on myself by looking at other bowlers next to me and thinking, ‘Oh, they look like they’re doing good.’ But before I left that morning, I said to myself, ‘I’ve just got to go into it and do my own thing.’ I know how I bowl, and I know what I can do, as long as I’m not worried about anybody else but myself,” Wight said. “I definitely got away from that in the afternoon. I knew I was ahead, but I knew that I had to keep bowling well in order to keep the lead and stay ahead, and that made it tougher on myself. I think that a little bit of pressure got to me, and then once the pressure got to me, my head got full and I lost it, and things kind of went downhill.
“But luckily, I still made it out and I’m going to state, and now I want to go out there and just get back to where I was Saturday morning.”
For DeBord, it was her final game that got her over the top. Not really aware of where she stood in the standings throughout the day at the Decatur Eisenhower Sectional, she ended up rolling a 1,175 for six games and earning the first individual advancing spot.
It was her final-game 227 that put her over the top, and it wasn’t until she was done that she heard she might be in line for a trip to state.
“I actually did not know that I was going to make it at all. My last game I ended with seven strikes, and when I had finished, I was thinking, ‘Oh, well, maybe I’ll be able to make it as an individual, who knows?’” DeBord said. “And then I was approached by one of the adults that was there, and they said, ‘You just made it to state.’ And I said, ‘Wait, really? Like actually made it?’ And they said, ‘Yeah. We thought you needed at least a 210 in order to make it to state, and you rolled a 227, so you should be going to state.’ As it turns out, I was first to go. So it was really nice.”
With her Dixon teammates also competing, she had plenty of support and congratulations. She won’t have that at state, and she knows she’s going to have to concentrate on the mental aspect of the game just as much as the physical act of bowling in order to avoid being overwhelmed by the situation at state.
“I guess finally getting to state will kind of both relax me and add a little more pressure. I know that I’m going up against some pretty good bowlers, so it’s kind of scary, but I also feel very prepared,” DeBord said. “It’s as much mental as physical, but I’ll definitely be taking deep breaths, making sure to not get too overwhelmed, and be able to focus on the game and not everyone else around me. It’s definitely a plus to have so many little things to focus on, so maybe the big picture won’t be as overwhelming.”
Wight has been bowling since seventh grade, and DeBord since she was in eighth grade. DeBord made it to state that first year in middle school, and now is bookending her career with one final weekend.
Wight finished 20th at state last season, rolling a 1,197 on both days that included scores of 200 or more in seven of her 12 games. After three-game series of 650 and 547 on Day 1, she found a little more consistency on Day 2, with a 597 in the morning and a 600 in the afternoon.
She hopes to find that same groove for both days this time around and believes she’ll be buoyed by past success, but at the same time be dealing with the added expectations on herself because of it.
“I guess it’s a little bit of both. I do know that I could place very high, or I have a good chance of being up there with the other girls. But then, sometimes it does take the pressure off because I know what I’m capable of,” Wight said. “It’s sometimes harder in bowling because you can think a lot. In other sports, you’re always moving, so it’s just reacting. In bowling, you throw one frame, and then you have a lot of time to think about what just happened and what you have to do in the next frame. You definitely think about things more, but there is a certain point where it helps that you know where you could still stand after throwing a bad ball.”
Wight said the key at state isn’t necessarily throwing all strikes, but picking up as many spares as possible in order to keep adding to the score. Her goals are to finish higher than last year and make sure she makes the most of her final weekend bowling for Oregon.
“Spares are the big key. Sometimes you even get lucky and get a strike, so it’s all about picking up the spares. Even if you can’t strike, you can still score, and sometimes it all comes together and you do throw a strike. But it’s all about getting the spares up until then, not leaving open frames,” she said. “I’m definitely trying to win it, sure, but I really want to place higher than I did last year. That would be my big goal. I placed 20th last year, so something higher than that – or at least leaving knowing that I did my ultimate best and have no regrets.”
DeBord also mentioned spares as the part of her game she’s most focused on, as well as finding a nice balance between concentrating on the little things and keeping an eye on the bigger picture.
“Definitely consistency, making sure to pick up my spares, and not letting my emotions get the best of me,” she said about her keys to success. “I would really love to get a 300 at state. But my main goal is to pick up as many spares as I can, because I know that’s a big key part of bowling, being able to pick up your spares. Because as [Dixon coach] Larry [LaCoursiere] tells us, ‘Strikes are good, but spares make the game.’
“I have to be able to focus on bowling well enough to make it to the second day, but I’ll also be thinking about getting to Day 2. I want to have that as a goal, but I don’t want to stress myself out thinking about it too much.”
LaCoursiere believes DeBord’s ability to take what she learns from one game and apply it to the next will be key to her finding the consistency she’s looking for.
“Our ultimate goal is to get to state, especially as a senior. For Grace, her mental attitude and how she prepares is key,” he said. “She’s one of the ones that has put in the work, and so it has paid off for her. I have a hard time getting her here this year because of all her other activities, but when she’s here, she’s here 100%.
“She’s a lot more consistent, she’s very coachable – she listens and she understands what we’re trying to do, so that’s a big plus. That’s a big part of the game for her, bowling-wise – and she’s physically able to do it, so that’s a big point too. To watch her progress over the years has been phenomenal.”