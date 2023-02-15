Girls basketball: Amboy, Polo survive tough tests from feisty AFC, Forreston in regional semifinals

AMBOY – It took a lot of effort and a couple of late runs, but the higher seeds prevailed Tuesday night in the Class 1A Amboy Regional semifinals.
Both top-seeded Amboy and fourth-seeded Polo were pushed to the brink by No. 8 AFC and No. 6 Forreston respectively, but responded down the stretch to survive and advance.
The Clippers and Marcos will face off in the regional championship game at 7 p.m. Friday. The teams split their two NUIC South matchups this season, with each winning on their opponent’s court.
Amboy 50, AFC 42: The Clippers struggled from the perimeter for three quarters while the Raiders were connecting from deep, but a couple of 3s finally went down to spark a late surge as Amboy pulled out its second hard-fought win over AFC in a week.
Elly Jones and Tyrah Vaessen nailed 3s midway through the fourth quarter to ignite a 17-6 Amboy run over the final 4:27.
“It was definitely a relief to see some shots go down,” sophomore guard Addison Pertell said. “It definitely got us more collected, I think, and helped us to pull ahead.”
In a back-and-forth game, neither team led by more than four points until the final two minutes. There were seven lead changes and six ties, the last coming at 39-39 when Vaessen hit a 3 off a Jones assist – after she assisted on Jones’ 3 just 52 seconds earlier that tied the game at 36-all.
After Vaessen connected from deep, Pertell drove to the basket for a layup, then Maeve Larson finally got a shot to fall inside for a 43-39 lead.
“It was so tough that none of my shots were falling, but it felt really good when they did go in late,” said Larson, who finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Jones then went 5 for 6 from the free-throw line over a 43-second span starting with 1:26 to play, and senior center Courtney Ortgiesen – saddled with foul trouble all game long – knocked down two final free throws with 22.6 seconds left for the final margin.
“It was a really big thing at the end. We all just kind of calmed down after we hit those free throws,” Pertell said. “It was something we worked on in practice, and we knew we were going to have to do it if we wanted to win.”
Pertell was the spark for Amboy (24-4) after AFC took a 22-18 lead on Brianna Gonnerman’s basket to open the second half.
Playing in the high post, the sophomore guard knocked down an array of pull-up jumpers in the lane to keep the Clippers in contact. She scored eight of her team’s 13 points in the third period, and added another jumper to open the fourth and give Amboy a 33-31 lead.
“I worked on it a lot, actually, by myself on days we didn’t have practice, a lot of Sundays,” said Pertell, who led all scorers with 18 points. “The floaters I knew I should get in the middle, so I knew I had to change something and make some plays.”
While that offense worked well against the Raiders’ half-court zone, it wasn’t really something that the Clippers had talked about or drawn up before the game.
“That wasn’t really the game plan at all; we didn’t know what to expect since we just played them. We thought maybe they would change something,” Larson said. “But Addison did a great job of getting inside, especially being one of the shortest on our team; she just out-jumps people, goes for rebounds, plays aggressive. She hit some big shots for us tonight.”
For AFC (12-20), the second-half spark came in the form of the perimeter prowess of sophomore Cameryn Winterland.
She hit her second 3 of the game with 2:35 left in the third to make it 29-27 Raiders, then tied the game 31-31 on a putback with 27 seconds left in the quarter. She nailed another 3 just two minutes into the fourth for a 34-33 lead, and was fouled while doing so; though she missed the free throw, she hit her final 3 two minutes later for a 39-36 lead with 3:56 to play.
“We moved the ball a lot, and I think that was really key to getting open shots and making them,” said Winterland, who finished with 14 points and three rebounds. “We went into the game saying that we were going to move the ball a lot more than we did in that game a week ago against them. We struggled last game, and we did it a lot more this game, and it helped us tremendously.”
Jones had 10 points, six rebounds and three assists for Amboy, while Vaessen, Ortgiesen and Kiera Karlson all scored four points. Vaessen added six assists, five steals and four rebounds, while Ortgiesen pulled down three boards and Karlson grabbed two.
Gonnerman had 11 points, six rebounds and three blocks for AFC, and Taylor Jahn hit a pair of 3s and finished with eight points, seven assists and two steals. Reese Polk scored seven points, and Alexis Schwarz chipped in two points and four rebounds for the Raiders, who bring back every player on the roster next season.
“I’m proud of the way we fought. We hit some shots, stuck to the game plan, and I thought the girls played a really good game,” AFC coach Chris Jahn said. “We stayed with them, pushed them to the limit; we knew we were the 8 seed, but I told them it would be a fun game in a great atmosphere, and we weren’t going to go down without a fight.”
“It’s an amazing experience for us,” Winterland added, “and I think we’re going to have big things to come next year.”
Polo 51, Forreston 45: The Marcos closed the final 8:44 of Tuesday’s second semifinal with a 21-7 run to erase a 38-30 deficit with less than a minute to go in the third quarter.
Courtney Grobe nailed a 3-pointer to finish the third-quarter scoring, then assisted on a 3 by Annalise Stamm to start the fourth. Those were huge for Polo (17-11), which had struggled shooting the ball from the perimeter for the first two-and-a-half quarters.
“We just had to get out of our heads a little bit, and we knew we had to just keep shooting the ball, even when our shots were off, because they’d eventually fall, and that’s what happened,” said freshman Camrynn Jones, who followed Grobe’s first 3 with 4:46 left in the third with one of her own 46 seconds later.
Jones hit a floater in the lane between a pair of Lindee Poper layups off lob passes early in the fourth quarter, then nailed another 3 off an offensive rebound before Grobe lobbed the ball in to Poper one final time to cap a 7-0 run and give the Marcos a 47-42 lead with 1:44 remaining.
The lob plays to Poper – the tallest player on the court – were a staple of Polo’s offense early on, as it built a 10-1 lead in the first four minutes of the game. She converted two more in the second quarter, and also hit four free throws. Two baskets by Sydnei Rahn – the second a putback with 49 seconds left in the half – gave the Marcos a 24-20 lead at the break.
But in the third quarter, Forreston (17-17) ratcheted up the ball pressure, and its full-court press got the Marcos completely out of whack. Rylee Broshous nabbed three steals in a 20-second span and turned them into six points with two layups and two free throws as part of a 10-0 run to open the second half.
“We just said, ‘This is our last year, we have to put it out there.’ So we just used all our energy and did everything that we could,” senior point guard Brooke Boettner said. “I think it was just our mindset that we had to go out there and do something. We always fight our hardest. Sometimes it’s tough for us to finish, but always try our best.”
For the game, the Cardinals nabbed 17 steals and forced 25 Polo turnovers, and held Poper without a field goal from the 6:07 mark of the second quarter until the 5:25 mark of the fourth to help facilitate their surge.
“I think they were really on our guards more, so it was harder for them to get the ball inside, and they were crashing down on me more when we did get it down there. So we definitely had to adjust,” said Poper, who finished with 21 points and 12 rebounds. “That game basically is who we are as a team. I think that as a whole, we know each others’ roles and we know we can come back. It’s a mental game sometimes, and I think we’re good at bringing ourselves back up when we need to.
“I think we just had to play our game. Get the boards, pick up our help defense, and just play with confidence.”
Ericka Alexander hit a 3 and a jumper around a Hailey Greenfield basket in the final half of the third quarter as Forreston took a 38-30 lead, then Boettner cut along the baseline and turned a pretty Greenfield feed into a layup for a 40-36 lead early in the fourth.
“I think we just had confidence and thought that we could do it, and we just drove in and tried to get easier shots,” Boettner said.
After the Marcos’ mini-run gave them a five-point lead, Boettner hit a step-back jumper on the baseline, then Jenna Greenfield split a pair of free throws to get within 47-45 with 43.5 seconds to play.
But Jones hit four free throws in the final 30 seconds to seal the win for the Marcos.
“We just kept being aggressive,” Jones said. “We had great help defense – mostly Lindee – and were able to force them into tough shots.”
Jones finished with 15 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals – and almost all of it after she landed wrong on her left ankle and had to be carried off the court in tears by head coach Jeff Grobe late in the first quarter. She returned midway through the second period.
“It feels pretty good now. It hurt pretty bad, and didn’t know if I would be able to come back, but I just knew I had to come back in because my team needed me,” Jones said. “I said, ‘Tape me up,’ and I stretched it a little bit, and then got back in the game.”
Rahn had six points, 10 rebounds and four assists for Polo, and Courtney Grobe added six points, seven rebounds and five assists.
Boettner led Forreston with 15 points, 10 rebounds and two assists, and also nabbed three steals. Jenna Greenfield finished with eight points and six rebounds, Hailey Greenfield had six points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals, and Broshous added six points and three steals. Keeli Larson had five points, seven rebounds and five steals, and Alexander chipped in five points, six rebounds and two steals.