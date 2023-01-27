Girls basketball: Polo holds off Amboy charge to win NUIC South road game

AMBOY – In an NUIC South game where defense controlled things, Polo senior Lindee Poper made the biggest defensive play of the game Thursday night in Amboy.
The 6-foot-2 center blocked a potential game-tying shot by Addison Pertell with 10 seconds left, and Camrynn Jones’ ensuing free throws at the other end helped seal the Marcos’ 40-36 win over the host Clippers.
That pivotal play came after Polo (13-10, 4-3 NUIC South) had retaken a 38-36 lead on two Jones free throws with 17.4 seconds left – and that was 10 seconds after Pertell’s 3-pointer tied the game, erasing what had been an eight-point Marcos lead and launching the decibel level through the roof.
“I was just going to put my arm out and hope she was going to go up with it for the shot,” Poper said. “All night, the crowd was tough. Then, once they hit that shot, it got really loud. I don’t know how we stayed calm, but we just kept our composure and knew that we could do something on offense to come back.”
Polo led 33-25 in the first minute of the fourth quarter after Poper hit two free throws. But Amboy (19-3, 5-2), which had struggled to knock down shots all night, finally got a few to fall, and that sparked a comeback.
Pertell started the surge with a 3-pointer off a pass from Elly Jones, then Jones drove to the basket and was fouled. She hit the first free throw and missed the second, but Tyrah Vaessen came up with the offensive rebound and kicked it back outside to Jones for a 3-pointer from the right wing to get the Clippers within 33-32 with 4:19 to play.
“The shots weren’t falling, which was frustrating,” Elly Jones said. “But in the fourth quarter, it did give us that little extra boost when the shots did go in.
“I think that comeback was all about heart and hustle. We really came together as a team, and that’s what we do best. We don’t give up and let them bury us. So just coming together as a team, that’s what we need to do, and that’s what we did in the fourth quarter.”
Sydnei Rahn hit two free throws with 2:57 remaining to make it a 35-32 Polo lead, then Pertell split a pair of foul shots to make it 35-33 with 55.9 seconds left. Poper then made the first and missed the second of a one-and-one opportunity to make it 36-33 with 37.3 seconds to play.
That’s when Pertell hit the shot that cranked up the volume, burying a 3-pointer from the right wing off another pass from Elly Jones with 27 seconds left to tie the game 36-36.
“That was awesome. It really changed our attitudes about the game and made us play a lot harder,” Elly Jones said about Pertell’s clutch shot. “It was a great moment. As a sophomore, making a high-energy 3 in a key moment, that was really good.”
The Marcos pushed the ball up the court, and Elly Jones knocked the ball away from Camrynn Jones at the top of the key, but was called for a foul. Camrynn Jones missed the front end of a one-and-one with 19.2 seconds left, but the rebound bounced around until it found its way back into Camrynn Jones’ hands, and she was fouled again as Elly Jones tried to force a jump ball.
This time, Camrynn Jones hit both free throws to make it 38-36. She then hit two more after Poper’s big block to stretch it to a four-point margin with 5.8 seconds remaining.
Polo held on for the win despite not scoring a basket in the fourth quarter; all nine points came at the free-throw line.
“It’s big for us to be able to do that,” Camrynn Jones said. “We know we’ve got to make free throws; free throws win games. We knew we had to put ‘em in, and we just stayed calm and did what we had to do.”
While Polo slowed the tempo and salted time away with the lead in the final period, Amboy’s defense also played a part in the Marcos not scoring from the field. The Clippers stayed in their 2-3 zone until the final minute, but got more aggressive in that zone and looked to trap a little more.
“We knew we had to do something; we knew we had to change something to make sure that we could give ourselves a good chance to win. We really picked it up on defense at the end,” Pertell said. “We just need to make sure that we’re playing as hard as we can the whole game, instead of just one half, or a quarter here and there. We need to make sure we’re doing our best all the time.”
The Marcos built their lead with a 9-2 run over the final 4:13 of the first half. Camrynn Jones hit a 3-pointer and a layup to end the first quarter, then Poper hit two free throws to start the second for an 11-6 lead.
Maeve Larson and Pertell scored around a Bekah Zeigler basket, then Elly Jones passed ahead to Pertell for a layup to get the Clippers within 13-12 with 5:09 left before halftime.
But Camrynn Jones nailed a 3, then found Courtney Grobe in transition for a layup. Elly Jones went coast-to-coast off a steal for Amboy, but Camrynn Jones hit a free throw, then Rahn fed Poper in the low post for a basket that turned into a three-point play to make it 22-14 Polo at halftime.
“We were shooting the ball well, and we were pushing the ball up the floor and people were getting open, and hitting shots,” Camrynn Jones said about the second-quarter surge. “We just always stayed with it, kept shooting.”
A Madison Glawe jumper, a Grobe 3 and a Poper putback in the third quarter kept Amboy at bay despite back-to-back Larson baskets on offensive rebounds – the second one a 3 – and another 3 from Pertell for the Clippers in the period.
Poper finished with a double-double of 14 points and 14 rebounds, and she also blocked seven shots. Camrynn Jones had 15 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals, and Grobe scored five points. Glawe and Rahn each had two points and two assists for the Marcos, who have won seven of their last nine games and bounced back from a tough two-point loss to conference unbeaten Eastland on Tuesday night that snapped a five-game winning streak.
“It feels good to get this one,” said Poper, who is now just five points away from scoring 1,000 for her career. “This is a big win for us, and I think it’s a start again, since we were off our winning streak. I think we’re in tune now.”
Pertell hit three 3s and led all scorers with 16 points for Amboy, while Elly Jones and Larson both scored nine points; Larson had nine rebounds, Pertell pulled down six boards, and Jones dished four assists and nabbed two steals. Courtney Ortgiesen had two points, seven rebounds and two steals, and Vaessen chipped in six assists and five steals for the Clippers, who have lost two of their last three thanks to some shooting woes; they shot 17% in a loss to Eastland last Wednesday, and shot just 20% against Polo.