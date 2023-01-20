Girls basketball: Sterling stumbles after promising start, falls to United Township in Western Big 6 home game

STERLING – The Sterling Golden Warriors were completely in sync in the opening quarter Thursday night against the United Township Panthers.
With a mix of fast-break scoring and half-court ball movement, they took a two-point lead after the first quarter. But in the second quarter, the Panthers turned up their defensive pressure, retook the lead at halftime, then rolled to a 52-40 win at Musgrove Fieldhouse.
[ Photos from Sterling vs. United Township girls basketball ]
Olivia Melcher fueled the Warriors’ solid start, scoring 11 of their 13 points in the opening quarter. Although UT (13-11, 5-4 WB6) started the game on a 5-0 run in the first minute, Sterling (2-20, 0-9 WB6) answered with a 13-6 run of its own to take the lead in the final seconds.
“Our transition buckets, for sure. That was definitely helping,” Melcher said. “And our zone defense getting stops and kicking it up the court.”
Delali Amankwa hit a deep 2 to put Sterling up 8-7 with 3:49 to go, then Lorena Awou sank two free throws to restore UT’s lead barely a minute later.
With just under two minutes to play in the period, Amankwa grabbed a defensive rebound, pushed the ball up the floor and assisted Melcher, who drew a foul on the break and completed the and-1 for an 11-9 lead.
Ka Maria Perkins knotted the game on a pair of free throws around the one-minute mark, but Maggie Rowzee grabbed a defensive rebound, started the fast break, and Melcher scored at the other end to make it 13-11 Warriors with two seconds left.
“I thought we made really good decisions for us offensively, which is something we’ve struggled with a lot this season,” Sterling coach Taylor Jackson said. “But I thought our girls were patient. I thought they moved the ball really well, and they found our shooters open, Melcher open. And we were able to knock down some big shots.”
Madison Austin hit the first of two free throws 11 seconds into the second quarter, but Sterling’s three-point lead would soon evaporate.
Shawntia Lewis tied the game at 14 on a corner 3 less than 30 seconds later, then Perkins knocked down two more free throws to regain the UT lead at 16-14.
With 6:27 to go, Kaylie Pena dribbled around a screen and nailed a right-wing 3, expanding the UT lead to five points; Sterling’s Olivia Turner answered with a top-of-the-key 3 to cut it to 19-17 just 22 seconds later, but the deficit only expanded from there.
After Awou converted an and-1 to go up 25-17, a Melcher deep 2 made it a six-point game just before the two-minute mark. But Lewis converted a layup, then hit a free throw in the final minute to go up 28-19 at the half.
“The team, we just had really high energy,” Awou said of the second-quarter surge. “Not so in the beginning, but we just picked it up as a team. We picked each other up.”
Ciara Hull hit a mid-range jumper to open the third-quarter scoring for the Panthers, then Pena rattled in a deep 3 from the right wing for a 33-19 lead less than a minute later.
Austin made two free throws to pull Sterling within 33-24 at the 5:47 mark, and Turner stole a pass and went coast-to-coast for a layup to draw within 33-26 momentarily, but the Panthers came right back.
Hull got a steal near the basket and laid it in to swing the momentum back to UT’s side, then the Panthers scored seven of the next nine points to finish out the quarter. Hull buried a right-corner 3 with 47 seconds left to make it 42-28 UT entering the final quarter.
“I think they really pressured us, and I feel like they were trying to rush us, and it kind of got to us,” Melcher said. “I think we just needed more patience. We had to slow it down and do what we did in the first quarter.”
Melcher got a layup to fall in the first minute of the fourth quarter, but Awou answered with six straight points, stretching the Panthers’ lead to 48-32. Awou put back a miss for the first points, then knocked down two free throws, before hitting a spinning post layup with 4:27 remaining.
Aubri Menchaca came off the Sterling bench to hit two 3s in the final minute.
Melcher finished the game with 15 points, five rebounds and one steal; Menchaca scored six points on those two late 3s; Turner chipped in five points, four steals, three assists and one block; and Austin added five points, three assists, one steal and one block for the Warriors.
Awou led the Panthers with 13 points and 13 rebounds; Hull scored 11 points and grabbed two steals; and Pena added 11 points, four steals and two rebounds.