Girls basketball: Dominant defense propels Eastland past Amboy

AMBOY – Defensive dominance was the theme of the game for the Eastland Cougars in Wednesday night’s NUIC crossover clash with the Amboy Clippers.
After forcing nine turnovers in the first nine minutes, the Cougars (16-7, 5-0 NUIC) had an eight-point lead. Keeping their defensive intensity up for the remaining two-plus quarters, they cruised to a 45-24 win at Amboy’s gym.
The Clippers (18-2) started the game on a 5-0 run in the first minute, as Courtney Ortgiesen assisted Elly Jones on a driving layup, and Addison Pertell drained a left-wing 3.
But after taking the lead just over five minutes into the game, Eastland never relinquished it.
Paige Joiner buried a right-wing 3 with 4:11 to go to draw within two, then Sarah Kempel hit one of two free throws to make it a 7-6 deficit for the Cougars. After a Joiner top-of-the-key 3 just under the three-minute mark, Eastland was ahead 9-7.
“I think once someone starts to go on fire, we all start to get momentum,” Eastland senior center Quinc Haverland said. “And it’s kind of like a drive through all of us. A flame, I guess. It gets all of us going together.”
Less than two minutes later, Mallory Misiewicz hit a cutting Kempel near the basket for an 11-7 lead, then Quinc Haverland put back her own miss to stretch it to 13-7 at the one-minute mark.
“We knew that we had to come in strong and block out the outside noise,” Joiner said. “And just getting that momentum and finding the open players. We did a good job rotating the ball around the zone to get things moving.”
Haverland opened the second-quarter scoring with a jump-hook off a Joiner inbounds pass just 33 seconds in, and Eastland continued to build its lead from there.
Joiner hit her third 3 of the game from the right wing off a Haverland swing pass to go up 18-8 with 5:22 remaining, then stripped the ball away from an Amboy player, drew a foul on the fast break and hit both free throws to stretch the lead to 12 points.
“[Paige] came up huge. She’s been hot here recently. Doing a really good job offensively of looking for her shot,” Eastland coach Nicole Brinker said. “She was knocking them down, and we had pretty good ball movement on offense, which, then we went to some inside-out and it was natural for her to catch and shoot.
“She’s a good player, and when she gets hot, those are some things that she can do.”
An Adi Rush short-range jumper expanded the lead to 24-8 around the three-minute mark, but Jones countered with a left-corner 3 to cut Amboy’s deficit to 13 points. After Jones tipped an inbounds pass to herself and scored on the fast break with three seconds left, the Clippers trailed 25-14 at halftime.
The Cougars forced 11 turnovers in the first half.
“We definitely pressured up more than we normally have,” Haverland said. “I think that was a very big part of it.”
“We thought we could do that with our defensive pressure. You gotta credit Paige again on their point guard [Jones],” Brinker said. “And then Lily Mullen came in and did a really good job to give Paige a break. So just putting ball pressure on their best player. And then I thought our help-side was there and doing the things they needed to do, and just battling for balls as they needed to.”
Joiner hit a pump-fake mid-range jumper 11 seconds into the third quarter, then assisted Kempel with a bounce pass into the lane for a 30-14 lead just over a minute later.
Mullen swished a left-wing 3 to go up 33-16, then nailed a deep 2 off a Haverland dish to end the quarter leading 37-22.
“We knew that we had a pretty good first half, but we knew we couldn’t let up,” Joiner said. “And we had to keep the momentum going, because we knew they were gonna come out ready to play.”
With 5:41 left in the fourth quarter, Mullen dribbled behind her back, then attacked the basket from the left wing and scooped in a tough layup falling down, pushing the lead to 39-22.
Keni Burkholder hit Mullen on a drive from the opposite side of the lane to push the lead 19 points, and Kempel made the first of two free throws to stretch the margin to 42-22 with 4:38 remaining.
Joiner led the Cougars with 17 points, three steals, three rebounds and three assists; Haverland totaled five points, 10 rebounds and five assists; Kempel compiled eight points, 10 rebounds and four steals; Mullen chipped in nine points, three rebounds and two steals; and Misiewicz added two points, four rebounds, four steals and four assists.
Amboy was led by Jones with 15 points, six rebounds and four steals, while Pertell added four points, four rebounds, one steal and one assist.