Girls basketball: Dixon responds to Lutheran run, surges in second half for BNC victory

DIXON – In what’s becoming a theme this season, the Dixon Duchesses seem to be able to flip a switch when a game gets tight and take their play up a notch.
In a carbon copy of several of their earlier games this season, the Duchesses grabbed an early lead Friday night, then when Rockford Lutheran got close, they surged again and pulled away for a 49-36 Big Northern Conference win at Lancaster Gym.
The ability to respond when an opponent grabs the momentum is a staple in the Dixon program under Luke Ravlin, and it’s a lesson his players learn early on.
“We’re always taught that basketball is a game of runs, especially with good teams like Lutheran,” senior guard Kait Knipple said. “We know they’re going to make runs, and it’s how we respond to stop their run and start our run that matters. That’s what we practice, that’s what we work on all the time.”
Dixon (18-2, 4-0 BNC) jumped out to a 19-9 lead on Katie Drew’s three-point play early in the second quarter, but Lutheran (15-6, 3-1) got a layup and a 3-pointer by Kaylee Bankes in a three-minute span later on to cut the margin to 20-15 by halftime.
Bankes buried another 3 a minute-and-a-half into the third quarter, and suddenly the once double-digit lead was down to two.
But it seemed like the Duchesses had things right where they wanted them.
“We knew what needed to be done. Rav always tells us to stay even, don’t let their run get us out of our game,” junior forward Jessie Pitman said. “They’re going to have runs, we’re going to have runs, so we’ve got to stay even and not let that affect us, because we know how much we can work together and how we can always get it back.”
Just like in Monday’s win over Winnebago, it was senior forward Harvest Day igniting the third-quarter surge. She put back her own miss to push the lead back to four, then converted a three-point play on another putback for a 25-18 lead with 4:47 left in the third.
Pitman then scored inside on a pretty post feed from Kait Knipple, then Knipple nailed a pair of wide-open 3s from the left corner, on feeds from her twin sister Abby and Drew, about a minute apart to make it a 34-18 lead.
“My team has definitely been hyping me up recently, telling me to shoot the ball. They have all the confidence in me, so I’m just finding it in myself,” Kait Knipple said. “I knew that I just had to shoot them and they’ll go in.”
Pitman finished off the 16-0 run with a basket inside on a feed from Day for an 18-point lead going into the fourth quarter.
The biggest difference in the surge was sharing the basketball. A staple in Dixon’s offense, the Duchesses didn’t have as many assists as usual in the first half, but got back to normal after the break.
“Rockford Lutheran plays great defense, and we knew that we couldn’t just take one dribble and take a shot, it couldn’t just be everyone going one-on-one,” Day said. “That’s what’s so great about Dixon, is we want to move the ball, we want to have a great assist, so it just makes us better when we play together. It’s so good for us when we can move the ball easily and run our offense so well.”
A 3-pointer by Day and a baseline drive by Hannah Steinmeyer pushed the lead to 43-22 with 4:22 to play, and the Crusaders found themselves in too deep of a hole to dig out of.
“Once that deficit grew, we were a little more tight, less patient, rushed through some things – and that’s their defense. They took us out of our game, and once it goes, it’s harder to catch up,” Lutheran coach Joni Carlson said. “We’re not going to ever stop fighting, until the final whistle blows, but hats off to them. I thought they played a good offensive and defensive game all around. I know they had one of their starters down tonight, and everybody stepped up. That’s a great team.”
In addition to a strong defensive effort, the Duchesses also dominated the boards. Dixon outrebounded Lutheran 48-28, with Day and Pitman combining for 30 rebounds. Pitman had six points and 11 boards after getting the start in place Ella Govig, one of Dixon’s top scorers and rebounders who injured her ankle in Tuesday’s game against Naperville Central.
“Rav always talks about crashing the boards, and with Ella out, I kind of realized I needed to step up. Ella is one of the best rebounders on our team, so I really wanted to fill her spot,” Pitman said. “And Harvest, she’s always out there, always crashing the boards – she’s one of the best rebounders I’ve ever seen – so I just knew I needed to step up, and we both knew we needed to step up together.”
Day led Dixon with 19 points, 19 rebounds and two assists, while Kait Knipple had nine points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals. Drew added six points, six rebounds and two assists, Steinmeyer had four points and four rebounds, and Abby Knipple had three points, two assists and two steals.
Day credited the Duchesses’ experience for the composure she and her teammates routinely show when teams are fighting back.
“I think we all knew that we could just do better. We all know our skill level, and how good we are as a team, and when it was that close, we knew we just had to step it up,” she said. “Rav kind of got on us and was saying that we’re doing good, but that we all can do better. There’s always growth, and I think we all just wanted to show everyone that we can handle any defense and we can stomp on it and get going again at any time.”
Bankes led Lutheran with 16 points, and she also had four rebounds and two steals. Hannah Morgan had 11 points and nine rebounds, Parker added five points and two assists, and Sydney Carlson had four points, four rebounds and thee steals. Addie Richards chipped in six rebounds for the Crusaders.
“Hats off to Dixon. They play phenomenal defense, they know who to target and take out of the game – I thought they did a nice job on Sydney tonight, kind of took her outside shot and took her off the ball – and they hold opponents to low scoring,” coach Carlson said. “They know their identity, and they got hot in the third quarter. We had a good second quarter, within five to Dixon at half, we were happy with that.
“Then they just executed offensively in the second half. They hit some big shots from the outside, they drove, they hit some big free throws when they needed to and just kind of ran away with it.”