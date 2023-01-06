Girls basketball: Defensive dominance, Driscoll’s 24 points power Princeton past Newman

STERLING – The Newman Comets traded baskets with the Princeton Tigresses for the first six minutes of Thursday night’s Three Rivers East matchup in Newman’s gym.
But once Princeton’s defense starting forcing turnovers and shots started falling in bunches at the other end, the Tigresses – ranked ninth in Class 2A in this week’s Associated Press poll – were in complete control.
With a 13-point second-half scoring advantage, Princeton rolled to a 63-36 road win.
“They’re scrappy. They play with an intensity. They’re gonna ballhawk, they’re gonna try to steal balls, and that’s where they get their offense from,” Newman coach Sean Fowkes said. “We’re young and inexperienced, and we just turned it over too much. We’ll be there someday, but they took advantage of it; they knew how to play the steal game and run with it from there.”
The Comets went ahead 6-5 on a Jess Johns layup off a Madison Duhon post feed about 3:30 into the game, but after Tigresses freshman Camryn Driscoll buried a right-wing 3 for an 11-8 lead just under the three-minute mark, her team never trailed again.
Newman drew within 11-10 in the last two minutes of the first period, but Princeton answered with an 11-0 run to finish off the opening quarter. A Driscoll steal and fast-break layup initiated the scoring run with 1:29 to play, and a Keighley Davis buzzer-beater 2 stretched the lead to 22-10.
“I think we just passed around a lot, and that helped,” Driscoll said of the key to Princeton’s fast start. “We’ve been working on ball movement and looking for good shots.”
Duhon opened the second quarter with a mid-range jumper 59 seconds in, but Princeton matched Newman basket-for-basket to preserve the double-digit lead at halftime.
Driscoll hit a deep 2 for a 28-12 lead with 5:17 left, then connected on a right-wing 3 for a 31-14 lead just over two minutes later.
The Tigresses forced 16 of Newman’s 26 turnovers in the first half, and used the extra possessions and fast-break opportunities to build a 33-19 halftime lead.
In the third quarter, Princeton outscored the Comets 16-6.
Driscoll hit a deep 2 just under three minutes in, then stole away the next Newman possession, drew a foul on the fast break, and hit two free throws for a 37-21 lead with 5:02 to play. Davis converted another layup on the fast break for a 41-21 lead less than a minute later.
By the end of the third quarter, Princeton’s lead had reached 49-25.
“I think our defense helps us get fast breaks and layups, and our offense passing around to get people open – like me tonight – helps a lot and gets us scoring,” Driscoll said.
In the fourth quarter, Driscoll scored eight straight points, hitting a top-of-the-key 3 and a right-wing 3, before scoring a fast-break layup off a Miyah Fox steal and assist for a 60-32 advantage with 4:12 left.
Johns led Newman with 14 points and 20 rebounds, Duhon totaled 14 points and five rebounds, and Amiya Rodriguez added two points, three rebounds and two steals.
“We’ve played teams with 6-foot centers. We played a couple of those games already,” Fowkes said. “It’s nice playing a game where we don’t have that, so it kind of shows us where we’re at with our own size. They’re older than we are – about two years older on average – and it showed.”
Driscoll finished with a game-high 24 points, with four 3-pointers and five steals. Olivia Gartin tallied 11 points, three rebounds and three steals, and Mariah Hobson chipped in four points, five steals, three assists for the Tigresses.