Girls basketball: Defensive pressure, fast-break scoring lift fifth-ranked Byron past Rock Falls

By Dan Wussow
Rock Falls’ Jacee Sigel makes a pass Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 against Byron.

Rock Falls’ Jacee Sigel makes a pass Wednesday night against Byron during their Big Northern Conference game at Tabor Gym. The Tigers, ranked fifth in Class 2A in the latest Associated Press poll, defeated the Rockets 54-44. (Alex T. Paschal — apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

ROCK FALLS – The Byron Tigers ran the fast break early and often against the Rock Falls Rockets in their Wednesday night Big Northern Conference matchup at Tabor Gym.

With a big third-quarter surge, the Tigers rolled to a 54-44 win.

Byron (14-2) raced to a nine-point lead in the first 5:30, going up 15-6 on a Karsyn Bielskis right-wing 3.

In the final seconds of the opening quarter, Emily Lego sparked a 9-0 run for the Rockets (9-10), hitting a mid-range jumper to draw within 19-11. Over the first 1:11 of the second quarter, Rock Falls scored seven straight points, pulling within one point of the team ranked fifth team in Class 2A in the latest Associated Press poll.

“The girls just kind of buckled down and said, ‘This is what we have to do. And we know that,’ ” Rock Falls coach Daniel Herrera said of the second-quarter run. “And we know what kind of team that we have. And the coaches and I talked about that at halftime, we talked about it at the end of the game. We told the girls: ‘We know what kind of talent you have, and those spurts can come more frequently than what they do.’ ”

Claire Bickett drove the lane for a layup in the first 22 seconds, then Jacee Sigel hit a 3 and Kacie Witherow buried a deep 2 in consecutive possessions to make it a 19-18 game.

Rock Falls’ Kacie Witherow puts up a shot Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 against Byron.

Rock Falls’ Kacie Witherow puts up a shot Wednesday night against Byron. (Alex T. Paschal — apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

But the momentum shift was short-lived.

Ella Grundstrom stole away the next two Rock Falls possessions, fueling the fast break and sparking a 10-0 Byron run to answer.

Macy Groharing scored the first six points, getting four off of Grundstrom’s steals, then Ava Kultgen put back a Groharing miss on the break for a 27-18 lead. A Malia Morton steal and fast-break layup made it 29-18 Byron before Rock Falls could respond.

“It’s typical Byron. We talked about that, we game-planned for that, we knew that was coming,” Herrera said. “And we talked about making sure we have a faster start, or at least a cleaner start, because Byron is Byron, and they caused a lot of pressure turnovers from us. We practiced that all week, we just can’t replicate that pressure in practice. We tried the best we could. We were hoping to be prepared for them, but that’s just that’s a good, well-coached Byron team.”

A Brooke Howard layup cut the deficit back to single digits with 3:23 to play, then a Bickett and-1 on a putback brought it to 29-22 with 54.2 seconds left.

Byron took a 33-25 lead into the half.

Rock Falls’ Claire Bickett wrestles the ball away from a player Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 against Byron.

Rock Falls’ Claire Bickett wrestles the ball away from a Byron player on Wednesday night at Tabor Gym. (Alex T. Paschal — apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

In the third quarter, the Tigers went on a 17-7 run, forcing frequent turnovers and running the fast break with great success. After 13 first-half turnovers, the Rockets coughed up 13 more in the second half.

Groharing opened the third quarter with back-to-back steals and fast-break assists to Kultgen and Brittyn Bielskis, stretching the lead to 38-25.

Witherow sank a left-wing 3 with 4:52 remaining to make it a 10-point game, then Lego put back a miss to make it 40-32 a minute later, but Byron answered with a 10-0 run to close out the quarter.

“We had a scouting report of a few players, and I thought we, for the most part, executed it fairly well,” Herrera said. “It was just those long-shot long rebounds that lead to that transition. We have to get back. We have to put ourselves in a better position.”

Kultgen nabbed a steal and assisted Groharing on the fastbreak with less than two minutes left, then hit pair of free throws at the 1:27 mark, and hit a mid-ranger jumper in the last two seconds for a 50-32 Byron lead entering the final quarter.

The Rockets outscored the Tigers 12-4 in the fourth quarter, and rallied to within 10 points to give themselves a fighting chance late, but couldn’t get a shot to fall in the last three minutes.

Rock Falls’ Emily Lego pulls down a pass Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 against Byron.

Rock Falls’ Emily Lego corrals a pass Wednesday night against Byron. (Alex T. Paschal — apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

Sigel led the rally with three 3-pointers, knocking down the first from the left wing, the second from the right wing, and the third from the left corner off a Howard kick-out pass to pull within 54-44 with 3:08 left.

“We had it to eight at one time. We just can’t put ourselves in that hole. We work so awfully hard to get ourselves back in a position to give ourselves a chance,” Herrera said. “We just can’t dig ourselves a hole. But once again, I can’t say enough about their effort. I just wish we could’ve played it a whole lot closer, or didn’t get that far behind to begin with.”

Lego totaled 13 points, eight rebounds, three blocks, and one steal; Sigel scored 13 points with four 3s; Bickett tallied seven points, seven rebounds, one steal and one block; and Rylee Johnson added 11 rebounds for the Rockets.

Kultgen paced Byron with 23 points and three steals, while Groharing chipped in 14 points and seven steals.

Rock Falls’ Brooke Howard looks to put up a shot Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 against Byron’s Brittyn Bielskis.

Rock Falls’ Brooke Howard looks to put up a shot Wednesday night against Byron’s Brittyn Bielskis. (Alex T. Paschal — apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

