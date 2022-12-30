Girls basketball: Lincoln overpowers Dixon in battle of unbeatens to claim KSB Holiday Classic championship

DIXON – Although they played on their home court at Lancaster Gym, and were previously unbeaten on the season, the Dixon Duchesses never looked comfortable against the Lincoln Railsplitters in Thursday night’s KSB Holiday Classic championship.
To Dixon coach Luke Ravlin, that’s a huge credit to the opposing team’s defense.
“Lincoln’s really, really good defensively. That’s a team that executes what they do extremely well,” Ravlin said. “I felt like even though it wasn’t the outcome we wanted tonight, it’ll build us up in the long run. You want to play these type of games in December to get you ready.”
In the first half, the Duchesses fell behind by 17 points; in the second half, the deficit more than doubled, before they lost 49-16.
The Railers (18-0) rolled to a six-point first-quarter lead, led by tough team defense and six points from junior guard Kloe Froebe.
Dixon senior forward Ella Govig answered a 5-0 Lincoln run with an and-1 layup just over three minutes into the game, but points were difficult to come by all night for the Duchesses (15-1), as they struggled to penetrate the Railers’ 3-2 zone, find good looks on the outside, and handle ball pressure.
A Piper Whiteman putback at the buzzer gave Lincoln an 11-5 lead at the end of the first quarter.
The Railers kept the momentum rolling in the second quarter, using a 13-4 run to build a commanding lead. After three first-quarter turnovers, Dixon coughed up six more in the second quarter.
The Duchesses pulled within 13-8 as Kait Knipple swung a pass to Govig for a right-wing 3 with 6:34 to play, but the Railers answered with a 12-0 run to close out the half.
Whiteman scooped in a layup from the right side of the lane with a Dixon defender on her hip for an 18-8 lead with 3:08 left, then Taryn Stoltzenburg got a steal on the ensuing defensive possession and threw a long ball to Froebe for a runout layup. Stoltzenburg followed with a right-corner 3, and Jenna Bowman dropped in a layup with less than three seconds left.
Lincoln took a 25-8 lead into the half.
“Defense is a big thing that we work on in practices, and I feel like that’s a Lincoln tradition, just defense,” Froebe said. “Our boys are holding the opposing team to the least amount of points in the state, so that’s awesome, and I think we’re holding our teams to really low point totals as well.
“We went into this game knowing that they were really aggressive and like to post up, and we knew that that’s something we had to really work on for this game to be able to win.”
About 30 seconds into the third quarter, Kait Knipple swished a right-corner 3 for Dixon, cutting the deficit to 25-11 momentarily. But that’s as small of a margin as the Duchesses could manage in the second half.
With nine points in the third quarter, Froebe led a 13-5 run and essentially sealed the win for Lincoln. The junior guard scored the third and fourth points of an 11-0 run by jumping a passing lane at midcourt, drawing a foul on the layup attempt, and hitting both free throws with three minutes left. With 1:13 remaining, Froebe drove right from the top of the key, split a pair of defenders and laid in the ball for a 35-13 lead. In the final seconds, she crossed over a Dixon defender, then hit a buzzer-beater 3 from the left-wing to make it 38-13 entering the final quarter.
“We really like to carry our momentum from the first half into the third quarter. We really step into the locker room, and we set our minds back to 0-0,” Froebe explained. “Third quarters can make or break a game. We know that we have to step back up, knowing that they’re gonna come out even harder than they did the first half. And we had to come back better than they did.”
Lincoln finished off the win with an 11-3 fourth-quarter run. A Govig 3-pointer was the Duchesses’ only basket in the last eight minutes. Over the entire game, Dixon committed 21 turnovers.
Govig led the Duchesses with 11 points, six rebounds, a steal and a block, Kait Knipple scored three points, and Harvest Day added two points, three rebounds and a block.
“I felt great. I’m proud of our kids,” Ravlin said, commenting on the overall tournament performance. “Playing four games in three days is tough for any team, and our kids came out and executed and played well in every single one of them, so I’m just proud of them. It was a good experience to have, and you’ve gotta play these games throughout the course of the year, so that you can build up towards where you want to go.”
Froebe finished with a game-high 22 points to go with seven rebounds and three steals. Whiteman chipped in 14 points and three boards, and Bowman added seven points and two rebounds for the Railers.
For Lincoln, the Dixon tournament was a great opportunity to face new competition.
“This is our first year at this tournament. It was really nice to step in and win, and just see some different teams that we don’t usually see down by Springfield, Lincoln, where we live,” Froebe said. “So it was really cool to see that we can compete with teams from all over the state.”