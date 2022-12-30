Girls basketball: Amboy shuts down Serena to advance to title game at its own tournament

AMBOY – Defense was the name of the game at the Amboy Holiday Tournament on Thursday night, as both Amboy and Serena made life difficult for the opposing offense.
But the host Clippers took control in the first half and never let up, defeating the Huskers 31-16 in the final pool-play game of the tournament. Amboy advances to the title game against Somonauk on Friday night.
[ Photos from Thursday's pool play games at the Amboy Holiday Tournament ]
Amboy (11-1) never let Serena get comfortable on offense, and forced 26 turnovers and nabbed 15 steals while limiting the Huskers to two field goals in the game’s final 29 minutes.
“At the beginning of the season, our defense was a little bit rocky, so we’ve been really trying to focus on getting out to shooters and making sure that we’re helping more on defense,” Amboy junior guard Elly Jones said. “We try not to gamble as team, because then we get out of position a lot and get out of system. But if we can go for it, we try, and we stole a lot of passes tonight.”
Serena (10-8) led 4-2 after Jenna Setchell’s driving layup with 5:10 left in the first quarter, but that was the last field goal the Huskers scored until Setchell’s 3-pointer with 4:23 left in the third period.
Amboy scored the next 16 points to take an 18-4 lead, then answered Setchell’s 3 with two free throws by Jones after she was fouled shooting a 3, then Tyrah Vaessen’s steal and layup for a 27-10 lead with 2:08 left in the third.
“It really eased us in and boosted our confidence. It felt as if we could play against these guys,” Vaessen said about the easy baskets in transition. “We didn’t have Courtney [Ortgiesen] when we played them the first time [a 37-27 Amboy win on Nov. 21], so we knew that in this game, we had a big advantage of being able to do what we needed to do to pull out a win tonight.”
The Huskers didn’t attack the Clippers’ 2-3 zone like coach Jim Jobst wanted them to, and never seemed to be able to solve the puzzle either on the dribble or with passes into the post. Serena shot 4 for 29 from the field, and hit just one of its seven 3-point attempts. Seven of the Huskers’ 12 points in the final three quarters came at the free-throw line.
“We didn’t make ball fakes, shot fakes, we didn’t attack the gaps. We didn’t really move the ball real well either, just a lot of holding it,” Jobst said. “Anytime you do that against a good zone, you’re going to end up what we ended up with.”
On the other end, Amboy didn’t put up huge offensive numbers either. The Clippers shot 12 for 43 – including just 2 for 16 from 3-point range – and committed 14 turnovers.
But five of the six players scored, and all six had at least one rebound and one steal as Amboy relied on everybody to contribute.
“Sometimes the shots just don’t fall; that happens,” Jones said. “But if someone is off, someone else always seems to be on for us. So we just try to find that person and work as a team to get a shot.”
“I thought we had a decent game defensively,” Jobst said. “When you hold a team to 31, that should always put you hopefully in a spot to have a chance. But offense killed us tonight.”
Setchell had eight points, three rebounds, four steals and two blocks for Serena, while Makayla McNally added four points and eight rebounds, and Macy Mahler chipped in four points and four boards.
Vaessen scored 10 points and nabbed two steals for Amboy, while Jones finished with eight points, six steals and three assists. Addison Pertell hit a pair of 3s for six points, and she also had five rebounds, two steals and an assist. Maeve Larson led the way with eight rebounds to go with two points, two steals and an assist, Emily Sachs scored five points, and Ortgiesen chipped in four rebounds, two steals, an assist and a block.
The championship game is a rematch of the third-place game at last year’s tournament, where Amboy topped Somonauk 45-28. Vaessen said she and her teammates will enjoy the opportunity to play for the title at their own tournament.
“It feels pretty good to have that chance,” she said. “Coach said that it’s not something you always get to do in life, and it’s a big privilege for us.”
Somonauk 39, Newman 31: The Comets made things close in the fourth quarter, but the Bobcats pulled away down the stretch to secure their spot in the Amboy tournament championship Friday night.
Somonauk led by double-digits early in the final period, but Newman’s Lucy Oetting nailed a 3-pointer and Helen Papoccia buried a couple of jumpers to cut the deficit to three in the final minutes.
But Josie Rader and Haley McCoy both hit free throws in crunch time to salt away the win for the Bobcats.
McCoy led all scorers with 19 points, Rader scored 16, and Katelyn Curtis added four for Somonauk, which will face Amboy in the title game at 6 p.m.
Jess Johns had nine points, 26 rebounds and two blocks to pace the Comets. Oetting and Madison Duhon both scored eight points and nabbed three steals, and Papoccia chipped in six points for Newman, which will face Hall in the third-place game at 4:30 p.m. Friday.