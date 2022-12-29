Girls basketball: Dixon builds lead, then answers late run by Stillman Valley to win semifinal at own tournament

Dixon's Kait Knipple (13) and Stillman Valley's Jenna Shelburne (10) fight for the ball Wednesday during their Dixon KSB Holiday Classic semifinal at Lancaster Gym. The Duchesses held off a late Stillman comeback to win 40-38 and advance to the title game for the second straight year; they will defend last year's title Thursday night against Lincoln. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)