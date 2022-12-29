Girls basketball: Dixon builds lead, then answers late run by Stillman Valley to win semifinal at own tournament

DIXON – After seeing an 11-point lead turn into a one-point deficit Wednesday night, the Dixon Duchesses regrouped quickly.
Just nine seconds after Taylor Davidson’s 3-pointer gave Stillman Valley its first lead of the game, Harvest Day beat the defense back down the court and hit a layup off an Ella Govig pass to retake the lead with 1:25 to play.
That proved to be the game-winner, as the Duchesses held on for a 40-38 win in the semifinals of the Dixon KSB Holiday Classic at Lancaster Gym.
“In my mind, I was just thinking, ‘Come on, is it in-bounds yet, let’s go.’ I just didn’t think that Stillman would completely forget about their press, but I think they were just so amped up about hitting that 3 that they just left us an opening,” said Day, who finished with 11 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals. “Our mentality, we never give up, and we’re just go, go, go in that situation. We’re undefeated, and we didn’t want to lose that way. We just wanted to win, and that’s what kept us going.”
The Duchesses advance to the title game for the second straight season, and will look to defend last year’s crown – the first for Dixon since 1995 – against a high-scoring Lincoln team averaging 75 points per game while only allowing 26 in its first three games of the tournament.
“It gives us a boost of confidence, because for so long, Dixon never got the chance to be in the championship,” Day said. “Now that we have the chance, we want to make the most of it, utilize it to show everyone what we have as a team.”
Trailing 36-25 with 5:11 to play, Brooklyn Hodge hit a free throw and Brooke Jordal followed with a 3-pointer, then drove to the basket for a layup. Davidson hit a pair of free throws before dishing to an open Mya Janssen in the post to get the Cardinals (14-2) within 36-35 with 2:29 to play.
After Kait Knipple hit a free throw, Davidson dribbled around a screen and put up an off-balance 3 from the top of the key – with a hand in her face – that swished through the net for a 38-37 Stillman lead with 1:34 remaining.
But Dixon (15-0) got the ball in quickly, and passed it to Govig at half-court. The athletic post took a dribble and saw Day open under the basket, so she zipped a pass up the court. Day caught it and hit a layup for a 39-38 lead with 1:25 to play.
“That was something, that was amazing, just to come right back after they take the lead,” said Govig, who led the Duchesses with 14 points, six rebounds and two steals. “I was really nervous, thinking ‘Don’t turn it over!’ You can’t let it speed you up.”
“To come all the way back and take the lead, and then have a mental lapse, it’s tough,”Stillman coach Bobby Mellon said. “But with those two [Govig and Day], it’s not surprising that they can make a play like that. It’s one of those things that it’s a great opportunity for us to learn.”
Dixon forced a turnover – just Stillman’s seventh of the game – then pulled it back on offense to run some clock. Govig got fouled and hit the front end of a 1-and-1 with 21.2 seconds left, then the Duchesses relied on their defense once more.
Tight ball pressure forced Stillman to use some clock, then Dixon knocked the ball away. The loose ball rolled out of bounds under the basket with one-tenth of a second left. The in-bounds pass was thrown up toward the basket for a tip, but Day caught it and the final buzzer sounded.
“I feel like the adrenaline really kicked in, and we really wanted to get that win,” said Jordal, who hit three 3-pointers and had 11 points and team highs of six rebounds and two steals. “The last game against them we didn’t do too good, and they just kept getting it into the post. We just really wanted to get that win and beat them this time.
“It felt good to hit a few shots, and it just got us back into the groove and got us going a little bit. But we just came up a little short.”
Dixon used a 16-4 run eary on to break a 6-6 tie and build a 22-11 lead in the final minute before halftime. Day, Govig, Abby Knipple and Kait Knipple all hit 3s in that stretch, and Nora Fordham added a baseline drive for a layup.
“We ran our offense very well, just really executing very well in the beginning. Our shots weren’t really falling, and it was kind of running a little slower, but once we started to get into it, we were able to trust each other and just calm down,” Govig said.
Knocking down the premier shots was big for the Duchesses’ post-oriented offense.
“It was definitely very key. People know that our posts are big and strong, so us guards are always ready to get the ball into them and get it back out,” Kait Knipple said. “We try to play in and then out, so if it’s not there inside, it comes back to us and we’re ready to shoot.”
After Day’s strong drive to the basket and Govig’s coast-to-coast layup off a steal, Jordal hit her second 3 of the third quarter to cut the Stillman deficit to 26-20. But Abby Knipple hit a step-back jumper before finding Govig in the post for another bucket, and Jessie Pitman hit a pair of free throws to give Dixon a 32-22 lead through three quarters.
Govig had a pair of close-range baskets early in the fourth, hitting a pull-up jumper on a drive into the lane, then converting a scramble play into points two minutes later. Pitman chased down a missed shot and saved it from going out of bounds at the baseline, then Day saved that from going out of bounds on the sideline. Govig tracked down Day’s save and drove to the basket for a layup and the 36-25 lead.
The Duchesses’ defense was also key to the surge, as they guarded Davidson – an all-conference point guard – with a comnbination of Hannah Steinmeyer and the Knipple twins, while also limiting the perimeter looks for the Cardinals shooters.
“You always have to be ready to guard their best player, no matter if you’re normally assigned to them or not,” Abby Knipple said. “We were fortunate enough to be able to have all of us shift and guard their best player; we work a lot on being ready to guard anyone, and it worked for us tonight.
“And it was really important to play good perimeter defense, and know who we could help off of and who we had to stick to. We know that they have really good shooters, so just knowing how you guard your player is really important, something that we focus on.”
Abby Knipple had seven points and two assists for Dixon, and Kait Knipple finished with four points and four rebounds. Fordham and Pitman both chipped in two points and four rebounds, and Pitman and Steinmeyer both dished two assists.
Davidson finished with 13 points and three rebounds, and Janssen added nine points and three rebounds for Stillman, which outscored Dixon 16-8 in the fourth quarter after falling behind.
“The big takeaway is that we really struggled those first few quarters to make some shots. And then a lot of times your defense is predicated off that, just the intensity level, and that first half we kind of allowed some things – but that’s just Dixon,” Mellon said. “It stings to lose, especially after you feel like you could’ve put together a more collective four quarters, but just that effort and that mindset that this group has, I’ll coach that any day of the week.”