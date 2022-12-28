Girls basketball: Stingy defense, stellar free-throwing shooting lift Dixon past Rochelle in holiday tournament quarterfinals

DIXON – The Dixon Duchesses and Rochelle Hubs stuggled to put the ball in the basket for the better part of three quarters in their Dixon KSB Holiday Classic quarterfinal matchup Tuesday night at Lancaster Gym.
In the fourth quarter, however, the Duchesses (14-0) finally got into a groove offensively, forcing turnover after turnover, running the fast break repeatedly, and hitting 11 of 12 free throws on their way to a 45-30 win.
Dixon advances to Wednesday night’s semifinal against Stillman Valley; the Duchesses handed the Cardinals their only loss of the season when they met up in their Big Northern Conference game Dec. 9 in Stillman.
Dixon grabbed a 7-3 lead in the first 3:23, with an Ella Govig layup and Nora Fordham left-wing 3 coming 23 seconds apart. But Rochelle quickly turned the tide, sparking an 8-1 run to close out the first quarter.
An Alivia Henkel put back gave the Hubs a 9-8 lead with 1:40 go; her midcourt steal and fast-break layup made it an 11-8 advantage 15 seconds later.
But Rochelle’s sudden charge would soon be slowed.
In the second quarter, the Duchesses turned up their defense, and gained the halftime lead with a 10-4 run.
“I think we just came out not at our fullest potential, and after seeing how good Rochelle came out, we just knew that we needed to pick it up a level, and we did that,” Dixon senior forward Harvest Day said. “We did some different stuff, moved the ball around, got it to certain people, and we just worked as a team. And that’s what our team is so good at, is adjusting to every team and coming out on top.”
Jessie Pitman got the ball rolling with a steal and fast-break assist to Day in the first 52 seconds, then converted a fast-break layup of her own, and put back a miss for a 16-15 lead with under two minutes left. She sank a midrange jumper with about a minute remaining, then swatted a shot in the last 15 seconds to preserve the 18-15 lead at halftime.
“It was back and forth and back and forth, and Jessie was the one who kept putting it back in there,” Govig said of the second-quarter effort. “She held us in the game. Props to her. She did amazing tonight.”
“Jessie is such a good player. She just comes out ready to play every single game,” Day added. “She comes out determined and knowing that she needs to show out every game, and she does that.”
Midway through the third quarter, Govig and Day led an 8-0 run. With a fast-break assist from Day, Govig put Dixon up 20-17; Day followed with another score on the break, then dropped in another layup on a quick drive from the wing to stretch it to 24-17. After some excellent ball movement in the halfcourt, Pitman hit Govig for a driving layup with a nifty bounce pass in the lane as 1:44 remained.
Henkel nailed a midrange jumper in the final minute, but the Hubs trailed 26-19 after three quarters.
A 19-11 fourth-quarter scoring run helped Dixon seal the win. Govig scored 10 of her 18 points in the final quarter, going a perfect 6 for 6 on free-throw attempts during the stretch run, while Day added seven points, with 4-for-5 shooting at the free-throw line.
“Our coach always tells us that free throws win games, so we work on that every single day,” Day said. “And we walk up to that line knowing that these need to go in in order to win every single game.”
“We work on free throws a lot, so it was really great to have stats like that and knock all of those down,” Govig added. “But we weren’t knocking down all of our shots in the beginning, and then when we started to do that, that’s when we started pulling away and making the gap, and protecting our lead.”
The Duchesses seized a 32-22 lead on a pair of Govig free throws at the 6:17 mark, but Rochelle rallied, drawing within 34-29 after a Torrin Nantz left-wing 3 and Henkel midrange jumper.
After watching its double-digit lead shrink to five points, Dixon erupted with an 11-1 closing run.
Day and Govig hit two pairs of free throws for a 38-29 lead, then Pitman scored a fast-break layup off a Day assist to push it to 40-29. Over the final minute, Govig hit four more free throws and Day added one, as the Duchesses finished off the 15-point win.
“I think we really just built energy and knew that we needed to step it up a level if we wanted to win the game,” Day said of the fourth-quarter surge. “We know that we have a big opponent tomorrow, so we just need to keep it going every day.”
Govig finished with a game-high 18 points to go with five rebounds, two steals and a block; she was a perfect 8 for 8 from the free-throw line. Day scored 16 points, shooting 8 for 10 from the free-throw line, and grabbed nine boards and four steals, while Pitman added eight points, two rebounds, three blocks and two steals for the Duchesses. Dixon made 16 of 18 free throws as a team.
Henkel scored 17 points, and had three rebounds and three steals. Kendyl Darby added six points for the Hubs.