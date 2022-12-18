Girls basketball: Dixon wins twice, Rock Falls splits at Sterling Shoootout

Dixon, Rock Falls and host Sterling were all in action twice Saturday at the Sterling Shootout, with the Duchesses going 2-0, the Rockets 1-1, and the Golden Warriors 0-2.
All three teams are back in action again Thursday for two games each, highlighted by Rock Falls taking on Sterling at 10 a.m. and Dixon facing the Warriors at 4 p.m.
Dixon 40, Richwoods 35
The Duchesses fell behind 10-0 to open the game, but countered with an 18-0 run – sparked by 3-pointers from posts Ella Govig and Harvest Day – and led 18-12 at halftime. In the second half, Dixon (12-0) fell behind 21-20 on a Lexi Baer 3-pointer midway through the third quarter, but then went on a 15-1 run over the final 2:56 of the third and opening 1:38 of the fourth to build a 35-22 lead.
Govig scored inside and Kait Knipple nailed a 3 on back-to-back inbounds passes from Katie Drew, then Day hit a pair of pull-up jumpers early in the fourth.
“I think as a team, we just know how good we can be. We knew we came out with a slower start, but we adjusted some things we saw were going wrong,” Drew said. “When we work together, we’re really hard to stop, and I think we just really started clicking in the second quarter and kept going from there.”
Missed free throws and layups in the fourth quarter started catching up to the Duchesses, and Richwoods mounted a comeback. Alana Ross ignited a 10-2 run with a 3-pointer, and Kamryn Heider and Baer closed it with two more 3s, and suddenly it was 37-35 Dixon with 1:38 remaining – but the Duchesses didn’t panic.
“We can just trust our work and we can trust our teammates that we’re going to take care of the ball and we’re not going to rush,” Govig said of staying calm in the face of the Richwoods surge. “We know that if we stay calm and we stay composed, then we’re going to play our game. We don’t want to speed up and turn the ball over and play into the other team’s game. We want to do our thing, and that’s how we do it. We slow down and keep ourselves composed while other teams get a little crazy.”
Dixon turned to its defense, as Govig ripped down a rebound on a missed shot that would have tied the score, then hit a pair of free throws with 15.3 seconds left to push the margin to four before a final defensive stop led to Day being fouled and splitting a pair of free throws with 1.3 seconds remaining.
“We didn’t really have time to prep what they were going to do, but we drew it up beforehand, and we focused really hard on trying to memorize our spots and know what they were going to do so that we were able to stop it and shut it down,” Govig said. “I think we knew what they were going to do, and they weren’t as ready for us as we were for them, so our defense was able to stop them. Their run at the beginning, once we were able to stop that and once we got our defense going, that’s when our offense started going as well.”
Baer led Richwoods with nine points, and Heider added eight points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals. Braniyah Hickman had six points and eight rebounds, and Ross chipped in five points and three steals.
Govig finished with 12 points, eight rebounds and to steals, and Day also scored 12 points for Dixon. Drew added 11 points, four rebounds and four assists, Kait Knipple had four points and three boards, Abby Knipple had three rebounds and two steals, and Hannah Steinmeyer chipped in four rebounds and two assists.
“I definitely think everybody on the floor can play any spot. If we need our posts to hit 3s, they can do that, and our guards can rebound really well,” Drew said. “Really, anybody can play everywhere, and that’s when we become so hard to beat is when we’re all doing that.”
In its first game of the day, Dixon defeated Moline 39-30, outscoring the Maroons 21-7 in the second and third quarters to take control. Day and Govig both scored 13 points, and Steinmeyer chipped in six.
Rock Falls 63, Moline 42
Post play was the key for the Rockets in their first game Saturday, as Taylor Reyna and Emily Lego combined for 32 points and 10 rebounds to lead the way down low.
Lego scored on a pair of lob passes in the first quarter, then scored twice more late in the second between a pair of Reyna buckets inside – the second one a pick-and-roll lob like Lego’s first basket earlier – to take a 31-22 lead into halftime.
“We knew that utilizing our posts was a big part of our team; it has been for years. I feel like every game, we need to keep working it into the post,” Reyna said. “I feel like now it’s starting to click with everyone, and we’re all trusting each other. I think that’s why it’s really hitting.”
Rock Falls (8-6) took complete control with a 10-4 scoring edge in the third period, as Lego scored seven points. She then found Reyna for layups with a pair of pretty passes from the high post before Claire Bickett’s baseline drive made it 56-37 with 2:23 remaining.
“Our coach was saying to open up and show our numbers to the passers, so I feel like if we box out and get them on our backs and work on keeping them behind us, that’s really what is working well for us,” Reyna said. “Just being aggressive is the other part of it that’s now starting to click. We’re all being more aggressive, and it’s finally showing in games.”
Tahlea Tirrell had 12 points, three rebounds and two steals for Moline, while Paige Melton added 10 points, seven rebounds, three steals and two assists, and Malaysia Jones-Collier chipped in 10 points and three boards. Layla Jackson had six points, three rebounds and two steals for the Maroons.
The Rockets got contributions up and down the roster. Reyna finished with 17 points and three rebounds, and Lego stuffed the stat sheet with 15 points, seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks. Bickett finished with 10 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals, and Brooke Howard had eight points, three steals and two assists. Jacee Sigel added four points, four rebounds and three steals, and Rylee Johnson chipped in four points and five assists.
“I think tonight kind of just clicked for us. Everything was going in and we were running everything like we run it in practice. We were just really ready for this; we needed another W,” Lego said. “It’s been a pretty tough week of finals and everything, so everybody just really needed that W to make ourselves feel a lot better. It’s been a rough week, but we came out here and played as hard as we could and finished the job.”
In its second game Saturday, Rock Falls lost to Hononegah 54-28, as the Rockets couldn’t recover from an 18-3 third-quarter scoring edge by the Indians. Sigel hit four 3s to lead the way with 12 points, Kacie Witherow finished with five, and Reyna scored four.
Naperville Central 70, Sterling 39
The Golden Warriors stayed close for the first four minutes, but an 18-2 Redhawks run over a span of 5:36 to end the first quarter and start the second, then another 11-0 run late in the second period allowed Naperville Central to put the game on cruise control.
Olivia Melcher made a pair of 3-pointers in the first four minutes to tie the game 6-6, but back-to-back layups off steals by Callie Tumilty ignited the Naperville Central surge. Tumilty added a putback and also hit a floater in the lane during the run, and standout freshman Trinity Jones had a couple of drives to the basket around 3-pointers by Kendall Lutz and Courtney Fournier.
Jones showed off a wide range of abilities, as the 6-foot-1 point forward drove to the basket for layups, distributed to teammates, blocked shots on the defensive end, and knocked down a 3-pointer in the fourth quarter. She finished with 22 points, seven rebounds, five blocks, four assists and three steals.
“I just try to get my teammates involved and get everybody going,” she said. “Sometimes I notice that a player will be face-guarding me, so I just go all the way to the half-court line and my team gets open looks at the basket. I understand I have a lot of teams that want to guard me tough, so I just give my teammates space and they get open looks and hit them.”
Maggie Rowzee and Melcher went on a little run to cut the Sterling deficit to 26-15 midway through the second quarter, but after the Redhawks’ surge to close out the half, the Warriors couldn’t get any closer than 14 points the rest of the way.
Naperville Central put things on ice with an 18-4 run to end the third quarter and start the fourth.
“We talked before the game and said we needed to have a lot of energy on the bench and on the court. We needed to talk to each other and just keep lifting each other up, because that’s what really gets us going,” Jones said. “Sometimes we have lulls in games, and that’s how the other team gets leads, so it was very important today.”
Tumilty finished with 15 points, three rebounds and two steals, and Lenz added eight points and five rebounds for the Redhawks. Fournier had seven points and three steals, Ashleigh Hunt added six points and four rebounds, and Erin Hackett chipped in three points, six rebounds and two assists.
Melcher led Sterling (1-13) with 16 points and seven rebounds, and Madison Austin added six points and seven rebounds off the bench. Maggie Rowzee also scored six points, Aubri Menchaca finished with four points and three rebounds, and Olivia Turner chipped in three points and eight rebounds. Kirra Gibson pulled down six boards, and Delali Amankwa dished five assists and nabbed a pair of steals for the Warriors.
“I just think it’s just working as a team. Coaches can’t control effort; you have to put that in yourself, so as long as you give effort, you’ll eventually start seeing results. It just didn’t show in the final score tonight,” Melcher said. “I think if we play together as a team, and we play teams that don’t have a talented 6-1 girl like that, I think we’ll be OK. We just need to keep the effort going.”
In its first game, Sterling fell to Richwoods 39-29 as the Warriors were outscored 18-11 in the second half after trailing just 21-18 at halftime. Kathryn Rowzee had eight points, Melcher scored seven, and Amankwa added six.