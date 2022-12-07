Girls basketball: Rock Falls pulls away to defeat rival Sterling at Tabor Gym

ROCK FALLS – Watching a double-digit lead dwindle to three points Tuesday night in a Rock River rivalry game, Rock Falls went into the locker room at halftime and adjusted.
When the Rockets came back out, they brought renewed energy to the court, and pulled away from Sterling for a 38-23 victory at Tabor Gym.
[ Photos from Rock Falls vs. Sterling girls basketball ]
“I think we just relaxed,” senior forward Emily Lego said. “We realized their pressure wasn’t really a match for what we could handle, so we took a chill pill and ran what we knew how to play.”
Jacee Sigel’s three-point play less than three minutes into the third quarter pushed the lead to 22-14, before Sterling got a basket from Kirra Gibson and a free throw from Olivia Turner to make it 22-17 with 4:43 left in the period.
But Rock Falls (7-3) scored the next nine points and closed the third with an 11-1 run to take a 33-18 lead with eight minutes left.
“We just talked about playing them hard, beating them down the court and just making sure we were playing our game and not playing down to their level,” Sigel said of the discussion in the locker room. “We just wanted to play hard.”
Lego hit a free throw, then Bickett scored inside before Katie Thatcher converted a steal into a layup and was fouled. She finished off the three-point play, then the next trip down the court, Sigel stepped around a Taylor Reyna screen and knocked down her third 3-pointer of the game to make it 31-17.
Sigel finished off the surge with a drive into the lane before dishing a pretty pass to Bickett on the baseline for a layup and the 15-point lead.
“We really worked as a team,” Sigel said. “It’s nice being able to have a full group that can make plays and work together.”
Balance keyed the Rockets, as several players made contributions all over the stat sheet. Sigel scored a game-high 13 points and added three assists and three steals, while Lego had eight points, eight rebounds, five blocked shots and two steals. Bickett finished with eight points and nine rebounds, Thatcher added seven points and four steals, and Brooke Howard had five rebounds and five steals to go with her game-opening basket.
“Everybody has a role, and everybody knows their role very specifically, and everybody is very interchangeable in their roles,” Lego said, “and I think we work really well together knowing and helping each other out with those roles.”
Sterling (1-7) was feisty all game long, and played scrappy defense to get back in it early.
Sigel had a pair of 3s and Lego added another as Rock Falls built a 13-2 lead in the first 6:25, but the Golden Warriors fought back. Kathryn Rowzee scored the final basket of the first quarter, then Delali Amankwa nabbed a steal under the basket and put it up for a layup to open the second.
Jae James hit a jumper, then Amankwa scored on a drive to the basket before Olivia Melcher answered a Lego putback with a basket inside to cut the Sterling deficit to 15-12 with 2:24 left in the first half.
Turner pointed to the switch to a full-court defense, as well as turning up the intensity in that phase of the game, as the keys to the comeback. Rock Falls committed seven of its 18 turnovers in the second quarter.
“I feel like it was our press. I feel like the other team was really tired, so us just applying that pressure and jumping at them, that’s what really got us close,” Turner said.
Lego scored a basket before Madison Austin hit a pair of free throws for Sterling, and Thatcher hit a free throw for Rock Falls to make it 18-14 at the break.
That pressure defense was one of the key talking points at halftime for the Rockets.
“It was definitely something we went over,” Sigel said. “We definitely weren’t ready at the time, but I like how we got through it and got it back going again.”
The Rockets turned to their own defense to help turn the tide in the second half. In addition to six blocked shots, Rock Falls nabbed 21 steals in the game and forced 28 Sterling turnovers. But missed layups and free throws – the Rockets were 10 for 31 at the line – kept the Rockets from building a bigger lead.
“If you can get a defensive stop, there’s an offensive play on the other side, always,” Lego said. “We just have to convert more of those.”
Turner led the Warriors with five points and eight rebounds, and Rowzee also had five points to go with four boards. Amankwa had four points and three steals, Melcher finished with two points and seven rebounds, and Gibson chipped in two points and five rebounds.
“I feel like most of [the reason we were behind] was our mistakes, and sometimes when our team makes mistakes, we get down and then keep making them,” Turner said. “We need to learn to bounce back from that and not let it get to us.”
Sterling assisted on five of its eight baskets, and ended up out-rebounding the Rockets 41-35. But four-point quarters in the first and third and a five-point fourth – and a stretch of 10 minutes, 39 seconds across the third and fourth periods where all they got was two free throws – were too much for the Warriors to overcome.
“I think for us, we can’t have a bad quarter. That’s a big issue, something we’ve been talking about since the season started,” Sterling coach Taylor Jackson said. “In the second quarter, we saw our girls do the things that we wanted them to do based on scouting and film and all of that stuff, and I think they responded there. But that can’t be for only one quarter, we just can’t do that; we’ve got to be able to handle a full game.
“Our goal is to get better everyday, and I think we were better than the first time we played them [at the season-opening Geneseo tournament], but that’s not good enough yet – and from our coaching staff and from our players, I don’t think they’re going to accept that. So we get back to work tomorrow.”