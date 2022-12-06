Girls basketball: Short-handed Newman battles, but falls to St. Bede at home

STERLING – Playing without half of its roster, Newman gave St. Bede a run for its money in their Three Rivers East game Monday night.
With seven players out due to illness, the Comets scored a season high and fought within two points in the final three minutes before falling 40-36 to the visiting Bruins.
Madison Duhon led the way with 17 points and seven rebounds for Newman (0-8, 0-3 TRAC East), which played without all-conference post player Jess Johns – who averages a double-double – and starting guard Helen Papoccia, who were out due to illness.
“We moved the ball very well, and I think we held each other more accountable this game, especially knowing that we didn’t have two of our starters because they’re sick,” said Duhon, who also had a pair of steals. “Altogether, I think we played fast and we didn’t quit the entire game.”
Trailing 28-21 heading into the fourth quarter, the Comets cut the deficit to 34-32 in the final three minutes. But St. Bede’s Ella Hermes hit a jumper from the free-throw line with 1:44 to play, then Ashlynn Ehm scored inside and was fouled. Despite a lane violation on the free-throw attempt, the Bruins (3-3, 1-1) led 38-32 with 1:12 to play.
“I didn’t think we were going to go through that, but we just kept pushing,” said Ehm, who was astonished to learn after the game that she scored 21 points. “We’re a small team, so we’re in good shape and have conditioning to just keep going. And I think we’re pretty smart; we do have errors sometimes, but we push through it. It’s great to get this win.”
Newman had its chances down the stretch, but couldn’t capitalize. Missed free throws and the inability to turn a couple of steals into points in the final minute dashed any hopes of completing the comeback.
St. Bede rebounded its own miss and took a timeout with 13.3 seconds left, then Hermes found Ehm on the baseline on an in-bounds play for a layup with 11 seconds to play for a 40-33 lead.
Lucy Oetting nailed a 3-pointer from the left wing for Newman at the buzzer for the final score.
“We have seven players out today – half the team either had COVID or the flu – and it was only the second time these players ran the high-post offense, so I think they really did well with it, with as little time as they’ve spent trying to figure it out,” Newman coach Kevin Malley said. “The defense was pretty good, too; it was scrappy. St. Bede was a good team, well-coached and well-disciplined, and I’m proud of my team for fighting.
“We’re getting close to that victory, we’ve just got to keep pushing.”
The game was much closer than the Bruins expected coming in, as they led 8-7 after one quarter and 18-15 at halftime, then saw the Comets open the fourth quarter with an 11-6 run.
“Two scrappy teams, and we didn’t necessarily come to play; I think we took them too lightly. They’ve got a very disciplined team that never gave up, and I’ve got to give them a lot of credit,” St. Bede coach Stephanie Mickley said. “Every game we play, we have to take it 100% seriously. We’re young, and we’re improving, but we’ve got to work on the fundamentals harder and improve on the basics.”
Oetting had 12 points and three steals for Newman, while Amiya Rodriguez added four points and five rebounds. Lauryn Francque went 3 for 4 at the free-throw line and also pulled down five boards for Newman.
“I think we’re finally getting there,” Duhon said. “That’s the most we’ve scored all year, so I think we all gained confidence this game, and it will carry over throughout the rest of the season.”
Ehm scored 13 of her game-high 21 in the second half, and Hermes had a pair of 3s and nine points for St. Bede. Sadie Koehler and Jeanna Ladzinsky scored four points each, and Kristal De La Torre added a first-period basket for the Burins, who were also without a few players due to illness.
“Ashlynn stepped up and had a real nice game,” St. Bede coach Stephanie Mickley said. “It’s good that we play in close games so we know how to handle it, and we can see it expose our weaknesses, so I think eventually that will pay off.”