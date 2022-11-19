SVM area roundup: Dixon girls win their pool at Oregon tournament

The Dixon girls basketball team raced to a 22-point halftime lead and took down West Carroll 60-18 to win its pool at the Oregon Tip-Off Tournament on Friday night.
Harvest Day led the Duchesses (2-0) with 17 points, while Abby Knipple and Kait Knipple scored nine points apiece; Kait hit three 3-pointers. Katie Drew chipped in eight points for Dixon, which led 17-6 after the opening quarter and stretched the lead to 32-10 by halftime before outscoring the Thunder 18-8 in the third period.
Tori Moshure paced West Carroll with four points, while Abbey Skiles and Haylee McGinnis both hit 3-pointers.
The Duchesses will face Pecatonica in a semifinal game at 2 p.m. Saturday, while West Carroll will take on Richmond-Burton at 11 a.m.
Ashton-Franklin Center 45, Elgin St. Edward 24: The Raiders led the Green Wave 25-16 in the first half, then scored 20 second-half points to seal a win at her Oregon Tip-Off Tournament.
Taylor Jahn hit five 3-pointers and scored 21 points, while Alexis Schwarz added eight points for AFC. The Raiders will play Amboy at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, and one of those two teams would take on Oregon at 5:30 p.m. The Hawks face Mendota at 12:30 p.m.
Forreston Thanksgiving Tournament
Winnebago 65, Eastland 51: The Indians outscored the Cougars 34-21 in the second half to pull away for a tourney win.
Quinc Haverland and Sarah Kempel scored 14 points apiece to lead Eastland; Haverland pulled down 12 rebounds for a double-double and dished two assists, while Kempel nabbed three steals.
Trixie Carroll scored nine points and snagged five rebounds, Paige Joiner scored six points and dished six assists, and Olivia Klinefelter chipped in eight points and four rebounds for the Cougars.
Forreston 44, Rochelle 37: The Cardinals outpaced the Hubs 23-15 in the second half to pull away for a win.
Jenna Greenfield and Hailey Greenfield led the way for Forreston, scoring 13 and 11 points. Brooke Boettner chipped in eight points, while Ericka Alexander added seven points for the Cardinals.