Girls basketball: Sterling hoping to turn experience into wins

STERLING – The 2021-22 girls basketball season was not what Sterling had hoped for. After a 50-28 opening-night win over Newman, the young and inexperienced Golden Warriors did not win again, finishing last in the Western Big 6 with a 1-22 overall record.
This year, they welcome back most of the same players – including their entire starting lineup from last year – along with a few call-ups from the junior varsity ranks.
With the added experience of last year and an infusion of youth, Sterling hopes to take a big leap forward this season – and put a difficult 2021-22 season in the rearview mirror.
“We were really challenged in the conference play and in nonconference play, and the season didn’t go exactly how we would’ve wanted,” Sterling coach Taylor Jackson said. “So I think being able to grow from that is a huge thing for us this year.”
Sophomore point guard Delali Amankwa believes last season’s struggles could fuel a Warriors turnaround this year.
“I think last year was really hard on all of us, and I think we’re going to use that as motivation to make this season way different,” she said.
In the spring, Sterling graduated three seniors, but retained the majority of last year’s team. With a sizable group of juniors and seniors this year, as well as some underclassmen that played varsity last year, the Warriors should have some strong team chemistry from the start of the season.
“It’s nice because we all have a good bond on and off the court,” senior power forward/center Kate Rowzee said. “I think that’ll definitely help a lot this year.
“We have a lot of younger girls, a lot of juniors, and we have a strong group of seniors. But I think definitely the young underclassmen are going to bring a lot to the table also.”
Last year, the Western Big 6 had five winning teams, led by 31-2 conference champion Geneseo, who also won a 3A regional title. Galesburg (23-11, 3A regional champs), Rock Island (18-12), Moline (18-15) and Quincy (12-10) also cleared the .500 mark last year. With a perennially competitive conference, the Warriors expect tough competition all season long.
“I think the Western Big 6 never disappoints in terms of being a great basketball conference. We expect that every single game in that conference will be a battle just like it normally is,” Jackson said. “We’re excited to play in a different tournament at the start in Geneseo and get some different looks there. We’re just expecting things to be more competitive this year and hopefully grow from last year.”
Rowzee thinks the Warriors are ready to match the physicality of their conference adversaries.
“A lot of the Western Big 6 teams are very physical, so I think we’re bringing that physicality this year and it’s going to be a good season,” she said.
Jackson, who utilized a number of underclassmen in her lineups last year, expects to continue that trend this year. The Warriors coach envisions a few young guards being major contributors this season.
“We have some really young players that bring a unique dynamic. They’re very fast, they’re very athletic, and we think that they’ll be pushing our varsity kids and our starters for minutes all season long,” Jackson said. “And that’s what makes practices competitive, and we think that that’s going to be what helps us to continue to get better.
“We’ve got a freshman who will probably see some minutes with us early on in Jaelynn James. And then Taah Liberty and Delali Amankwa will also be playing a big part, I think, in the varsity level this year.”
If the Warriors excel at any one thing this year, they expect it to be defense. With the athletes they have, especially at the guard positions, they hope to disrupt the flow of offenses and take them off their game on a consistent basis.
“If we turn up our intensity on defense, I think we could be really successful there. And just communication and everything,” Amankwa said. “We can get easy buckets on the other side with our intensity on the defensive side.”
“I think this team, I would say from the summer till now, we’ve been able to see that this team can get up and pressure they can play fast,” Jackson said. “They can make other people play fast and make people uncomfortable, so we think that that’s going to be a strength this season.”